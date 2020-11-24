Marchal leaves legacy at Greenville

GREENVILLE – Emily Marchal leaves her mark on the Lady Wave tennis courts compiling a long list of accomplishments to go along with a stellar four year varsity tennis career at Greenville Senior High School.

“It was a lot of work in the summer,” Machal said of her success on the court. “We were out here a lot so it definitely paid off.”

“Emily is a hard worker always gives her best,” said Greenville Lady Wave varsity tennis coach, Jim Koontz. “She plays three times a day in the summer and is just a great kid – a really nice kid.”

“Emily is a great student-athlete,” said Greenville High School Principal, Stanley Hughes. “She has been a star in our tennis program for the past 4 years, not just because she is naturally talented, but because she works incredibly hard at improving her skills.”

“This determination also applies to her classroom skills,” Hughes added. “She is one of Greenville High School’s most talented young people and hardest workers. GHS is very proud of her accomplishments and look forward to seeing her grow in the future.”

Marchal closes out her GHS career as team captain, First Team All-Conference, Miami Valley League (MVL) Player of the Year, District Qualifier and Second Team All-Dayton Area.

“Emily is such a hard worker,” said GHS Athletic Director, Aaron Shaffer. “With all the time that we spend out at the stadium for soccer matches or middle school football or whatever is going on out there, Emily is always out there getting extra hits in. My wife and I will be walking and she’ll be out there working with her dad. She’s just an amazing young lady that works hard, has drive and ambition and it certainly paid off with a couple of really big wins for her this year.”

As a freshman, Marchal had an overall 22-2 record and a postseason mark of 2-2. Her sophomore year, Marchal finished with a 20-6 overall record and 5-3 in postseason play.

Marchal had a 24-8 overall junior year finishing 5-4 in postseason play and a COVID plagued senior year had the Lady Wave standout with a 22-3 regular season record and finishing 4-2 in post season play.

Freshman: Third Singles Varsity Letter, Honorable Mention All-Conference (GWOC), Scholar Athlete Award and helped the Lady Wave varsity tennis team break the school record for team wins.

Sophomore: Second Singles Varsity Letter, Second Team All-Conference (GWOC), Second Team All –Dayton Area, District Qualifier, Scholar Athlete Award and helped Lady Wave tie for Conference Championship.

Junior: First Singles Varsity Letter, First Team All-Conference (MVL), Second Team All-Dayton Area, District Qualifier, Team MVP and Scholar Athlete Award.

Senior: First Singles Varsity Letter, Team Captain, First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Dayton Area, District Qualifier, MVL Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete Award.

“You have an idea of how games are supposed to go in your head and even when you win matches, it’s like the next time it’s pressure to win again so there is pressure either way,” Marchal said of her mental preparation for a match. “When you’re strategizing that’s all so huge because part of it you can hit as hard as you want but if you’re not placing it or focused on what you’re trying to do with your shot it won’t work even if you hit hard.”

“It has been a pleasure to coach Emily for four years at Greenville,” Coach Koontz stated. “She has always been a very hard worker and it paid off not only for her, but in the team’s overall success as well. She will be missed … the best tennis player I have coached.”

“I would like to thank my parents, grandparents, teammates, Coach Kuntz and the coaching staff, teachers and administration for making my high school tennis career an enjoyable experience,” Marchal concluded.

Lady Wave Emily Marchal earns a win for Greenville on a cold and windy spring day. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-5-1-2.jpg Lady Wave Emily Marchal earns a win for Greenville on a cold and windy spring day. Emily Marchal makes a return for the Lady Wave at first singles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-6-1-2.jpg Emily Marchal makes a return for the Lady Wave at first singles. Greenville’s Emily Marshal goes to the net in a 2020-2021 varsity tennis match for the Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-7-1-2.jpg Greenville’s Emily Marshal goes to the net in a 2020-2021 varsity tennis match for the Lady Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Emily Marchal goes to her backhand for a return in MVL varsity tennis play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-2-1-2.jpg Greenville’s Emily Marchal goes to her backhand for a return in MVL varsity tennis play. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Emily Marchal makes a return at first singles for the Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-3-1-2.jpg Emily Marchal makes a return at first singles for the Lady Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Lady Wave first singles, Emily Marchal earns one of her many wins for the Lady Wave varsity tennis team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_x-4-1-2.jpg Lady Wave first singles, Emily Marchal earns one of her many wins for the Lady Wave varsity tennis team. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

