Lady Patriots defeat Arcanum

ARCANUM – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots and the Arcanum Lady Trojans battled it out for four quarters before the visiting Lady Patriots turned a 1 point 22-21 lead after three periods of play into a 43-37 Cross County Conference win.

“Credit to Arcanum,” said Tri-Village coach, Brad Gray following the game. “They came out with a really good game plan and made things difficult on us offensively especially after we got the lead.”

Arcanum’s Hailey Unger buried a 3-pointer at 6:06 in the first period to give the home team a 3-0 lead as both Darke County teams struggled to find the scoring column in the opening minutes.

The Lady Patriots used a 13-5 run to close out first quarter play and take a 13-8 advantage after one period of play led by 6 Delanee Gray points by way of two baskets beyond the arc.

The up-tempo Lady Trojans battled back to open second quarter play with a 9-0 run to lead 15-13 at 1:47 with Taylor Gray knocking down back-to-back free throws for the 2 point lead.

“We jumped out 13-5 and then they were able to claw their way back in,” Gray stated. “I thought at that point in the game if we could have got a couple more, maybe got it to a 10 or 12 point game that would have made them change their game plan the rest of the way but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that and they clawed their way back in. They were able to stick with that plan.”

Arcanum’s defense held the visitors scoreless in the second period before Torie Richards went 2-2 at the charity stripe scoring the Lady Patriots lone points of the second quarter to make it a 15-15 score with the teams heading to the break.

The Lady Trojans earned its largest lead of the night, 21-17 at 5:49 in the third followed by Tri-Village closing out scoring in the third on a 5-1 run to lead by a single point, 22-21 heading the final period of play.

Arcanum would see its last lead of the night, 23-22 with 7:36 on the fourth quarter board with the Lady Patriots taking a 32-25 advantage at 4:21 only to have the Lady Trojans battle back to trail 32-34 with 2:08 remaining in the contest.

Both teams saved its largest quarterly output of the night for the fourth but it was Tri-Village putting up 21 points while Arcanum was adding 16 points to the board giving the Lady Patriots a hard fought victory.

Unger led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 15 points. Morgan Hunt paced Tri-Village with 12 points.

“In the second half I thought our kids did a great job of adjusting,” Coach Gray noted. “Maddie Bennett was huge tonight. I thought going to the three bigs made a big difference for us.”

BOXSCORE:

TRI-VILLAGE 43 – ARCANUM 37

TRI-VILLAGE – M. Hunt 12, R. Sagester 9, T. Richards 7, M. Bennett 7, D. Gray 6, M. Downing 2 – TOTALS 12 10-14 3 43

ARCANUM – H. Unger 15, T. Gray 11, M. Fearon 6, Emilie Fout 3, Ellie Fout 2 – TOTALS 11 3-6 4 37

3-POINTERS

Tri-Village 3 (D. Gray 2, R. Sagester 1)

Arcanum 4 (H. Unger 3, Emilie Fout 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

13-02-07-21 43 Tri-Village

08-07-06-16 37 Arcanum

Torie Richards drives the lane for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots CCC win over Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Torie-Richards-.jpg Torie Richards drives the lane for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots CCC win over Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Delanee Gray hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Patriots in CCC win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Delanee-Gray-.jpg Delanee Gray hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Patriots in CCC win. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Trojans Emilie Fout brings ball upcourt for Arcanum in Tuesday night contest with the Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Emilie-Fout-1-1.jpg The Trojans Emilie Fout brings ball upcourt for Arcanum in Tuesday night contest with the Patriots. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Arcanum’s Hailey Unger scores 2 of her game high 15 points in Tuesday night game with Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Hailey-Unger-1-1.jpg Arcanum’s Hailey Unger scores 2 of her game high 15 points in Tuesday night game with Tri-Village. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Morgan Hunt score 2 of her 12 points for TV in the Lady Patriots win at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Morgan-Hunt-.jpg Morgan Hunt score 2 of her 12 points for TV in the Lady Patriots win at Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Lady Patriots Meghan Downing defends against Arcanum’s Taylor Gray in Tuesday night CCC showdown. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Taylor-Gray-Meghan-Downing.jpg The Lady Patriots Meghan Downing defends against Arcanum’s Taylor Gray in Tuesday night CCC showdown. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

