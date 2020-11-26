Eldora Speedway Will Host TWO Kings Royals Paying $175,000-To-Win In 2021

ROSSBURG, Ohio (November 25, 2020) – Eldora Speedway officials, following up on the declaration they were doubling-down in 2021, have announced the legendary high-banked .500-mile clay oval will host two Kings Royals in July.

The events are a part of a blockbuster four-day event offering the superstars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series two opportunities at a winner’s purse of $175,000-to-win. The first coming on Thursday, July 15 and the second on Saturday, July 17.

As a result of the loss of Eldora’s complete 2020 spectator event season, speedway officials reshuffled the hand they were dealt to create the formidable 2021 Kings Royal Week.

It all begins Wednesday, July 14, with the rescheduled ‘Jokers Wild’ paying $10,000-to-win.

The 38th running of the Kings Royal, the only event of the week that was scheduled to be part of the 2021 event, will be held Thursday night, July 15 and offer the first epic $175,000-to-win bounty.

The traditional Friday “Knight Before the Kings Royal” preliminary event has been rescheduled from 2020 to Friday night, July 16, 2021, and the night’s winner will take home the $10,000 prize.

The 37th Kings Royal has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 17, and will be the second marquee event of the week to pay $175,000 to the winner.

The announcement also marks the beginning of a new multi-year sanction agreement for the Kings Royal between Eldora Speedway and World Racing Group, the parent company of the World of Outlaws, DIRTcar Racing, and DIRTVision.

In addition to July’s Kings Royal Week, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series will again share the spotlight on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 at the #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader Weekend.

The Outlaws will make their final Eldora appearance of 2021 on Friday, September 24 at the opening night of the 4-Crown Nationals Weekend. The BeFour The Crowns Showdown will feature full programs for the World of Outlaws, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship, and qualifying for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars.

The Kings Royal from Eldora, and all World of Outlaws events, are livestreamed exclusively on DIRTVision.com

The customer service team from the Eldora Speedway box office will be reaching out directly to those patron accounts making the original purchase of tickets, campsites and/or pit passes for the 2020 Kings Royal with details on the 2021 Kings Royal Week prior to tickets and campsites resuming public sale.

For more information, patrons can visit: https://www.eldoraspeedway.com/kings-royal-week/

ABOUT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004.

For updates on Eldora’s 68th consecutive season of racing, including ticket and campsite information, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com and follow @EldoraSpeedway on social channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and LinkedIn. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway is approaching 10- million views.

All seven nights of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series action scheduled for Eldora, including the 38th and 37th Kings Royals, will be livestreamed on DIRTVision.com, the exclusive livestream home of the World of Outlaws.

The official livestream video partner of Eldora Speedway is FloRacing. You can watch the World 100, Dirt Late Model Dream, 4-Crown Nationals, USAC and All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series events from Eldora live on your favorite screen at FloRacing.com or via the FloSports app.

