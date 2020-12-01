Wave boys basketball future bright

GREENVILLE – The Greenville 8th grade boys basketball team easily defeated the visiting Piqua Indians 34-16.

“They are such a good group of kids and they just keep coming,” said Coach Matt Hamilton. “They work hard and great unselfishness. They worked the ball around all night long, just really proud of them.”

The eighth grade team sports three 6’0” players, one at 5’11” and two 5’9” players to go along with three at 5’8”, two 5’5 and one at 5’3” to round out the 2020-2021 team.

“We have a lot of size and athletic ability,” Hamilton noted. “Even the big guys can play different positions – so that helps a lot.”

Playing without one starter and the sixth man, Greenville took a one point 7-6 lead after one period of play at in the GHS high school gym. Carson Good nailed a 3-pointer and Drew Hamilton and Eric Brenner each added a 2 point bucket for the Green Wave.

“This class is deep, they all work hard,” said Coach Hamilton. “They have been playing together for a few years we definitely missed them but we did what we needed to do.”

The Greenville team took period No. 2 by a 10-4 score with balanced scoring coming from Hamilton’s 4 points and two each from Layne Hocker, Owen McGreevey and Brenner sending the teams to the break with the Wave leading 17-10.

The Green Wave defense kept the Indians off the board in the third quarter while Good, Hamilton, Brenner each tossed in 2 points and McGreevey added a point giving the home team a 24-10 advantage heading to the final period of play.

With all Greenville eighth graders getting time on the court, the local boys took the final period by a 10-6 score giving the Greenville eighth graders a convincing 18 point MVL win. Good paced the Wave’s fourth with two 3-pointers.

Good paced the Green Wave with 11 points.

The Greenville eighth grade team members include: Layne Hocker, Austin Shaltry, Owen McGreevey, EB Fall, Carson Good, Braeden Wills, Kamdon Riethman, Mason Pierri, Liam Jasenski, Mason Julian, Drew Hamilton, Josh Baker and Eric Brenner.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 34, PIQUA 16

GREENVILLE – C. Good 11, D. Hamilton 9, E. Brenner 9, O. McGreevey 3, L. Hocker 2 – TOTALS 9 7-13 3 34

3-POINTERS

Greenville 3 (C. Good 3)

SCORE by QUARTERS

07-10-07-10 34 Greenville

06-04-00-06 16 Piqua

