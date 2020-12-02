Lady Wave JV stuns West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave JV squad defeated the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates 33-30 in dramatic comeback fashion with the team’s lone lead of the night coming just before the end of four quarters of play.
“Guts, resilience, fight,” said Greenville JV coach, Laura Germann after the game. “We have been shut down for 10 days. I’ve seen the kids one day before we come out and played. We have some kids in and out on varsity and JV and kids are being put all over the place.”
As with the Lady Wave varsity squad, COVID had the JV team total shut down for 10 days and only a day of practice before hosting the Lady Pirates.
“I played quite a few freshmen tonight and I don’t know if the freshmen have won very many games – maybe one game last year and none as seventh graders,” shared Germann. “ I am really proud of that freshman class and them working hard and getting better and mixing in with a few of our upper classmen. They’re going to give it their all, all the time. We may not be the most skilled team yet but they’re going to fight.”
The Lady Pirates held Greenville scoreless in the opening period while putting nine points on the board to put the Lady Wave at a 9-0 deficit after one complete.
“We got shutout in the first,” Germann said. “I was not totally disappointed in the looks that we got offensively – we didn’t finish anything.”
The teams played even in period No. 2 with Laikyn Buner scoring all eight Lady Wave points including a 3-pointer sending the teams to the break with West Carrolton owning a 17-8 advantage.
Greenville was 1 point better than the Lady Pirates in the third outscoring the visitors 12-11 led by 4 Addie Klosterman points and 2 points each from Emily Gibson, Caydance Davidson, Laikyn Bruner and Gracie Thacker.
Trailing 28-20 with one final quarter to play, the Lady Wave battle back to outscore Carrollton 13-2 including 5-7 at the line and win the Miami Valley League game.
Bruner led the fourth quarter surge with 6 points including 2-2 at the line to score the game’s final 2 points.
“Laikyn (Bruner) made big free throws for us at the end and that really was the difference in the game,” said Germann. “It was the free throws we made down the stretch.”
Ava Loudy and Klosterman each chipped in a 2 point basket, Gracie Thacker went 2-2 at the line and Lonnie Arnett added a free throw in the fourth quarter comeback.
“It was an aggressiveness,” Coach Germann concluded. “We came out and became a little more aggressive offensively, a little more aggressive defensively and it worked in our favor.”
Brunner led Greenville and all scorers in the game with 16 points including 7-8 at the charity stripe.
BOXSCORE:
GREENVILLE 33, WEST CARROLLTON 30
GREEENVILLE – L. Bruner 16, A. Klosterman 6, G. Thacker 4, E. Gibson 2, C. Davidson 2, A. Loudy 2, L. Arnett 1 – TOTALS 10 10-21 1 33
WEST CARROLLTON – A. Bowles 11, A. Williams 11, M. Lindsey 3, T. Crum 2, R. Fisher 2, M. Nevels 1 – TOTALS 3 3-8 7
3-POINTERS
Greenville 1 (L. Bruner 1)
West Carrollton 7 (A. Bowles 3, A. Williams 3, M. Lindsey 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
00-08-12-13 33 Greenville
09-08-11-02 30 West Carrollton
