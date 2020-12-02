Lady Wave JV stuns West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave JV squad defeated the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates 33-30 in dramatic comeback fashion with the team’s lone lead of the night coming just before the end of four quarters of play.

“Guts, resilience, fight,” said Greenville JV coach, Laura Germann after the game. “We have been shut down for 10 days. I’ve seen the kids one day before we come out and played. We have some kids in and out on varsity and JV and kids are being put all over the place.”

As with the Lady Wave varsity squad, COVID had the JV team total shut down for 10 days and only a day of practice before hosting the Lady Pirates.

“I played quite a few freshmen tonight and I don’t know if the freshmen have won very many games – maybe one game last year and none as seventh graders,” shared Germann. “ I am really proud of that freshman class and them working hard and getting better and mixing in with a few of our upper classmen. They’re going to give it their all, all the time. We may not be the most skilled team yet but they’re going to fight.”

The Lady Pirates held Greenville scoreless in the opening period while putting nine points on the board to put the Lady Wave at a 9-0 deficit after one complete.

“We got shutout in the first,” Germann said. “I was not totally disappointed in the looks that we got offensively – we didn’t finish anything.”

The teams played even in period No. 2 with Laikyn Buner scoring all eight Lady Wave points including a 3-pointer sending the teams to the break with West Carrolton owning a 17-8 advantage.

Greenville was 1 point better than the Lady Pirates in the third outscoring the visitors 12-11 led by 4 Addie Klosterman points and 2 points each from Emily Gibson, Caydance Davidson, Laikyn Bruner and Gracie Thacker.

Trailing 28-20 with one final quarter to play, the Lady Wave battle back to outscore Carrollton 13-2 including 5-7 at the line and win the Miami Valley League game.

Bruner led the fourth quarter surge with 6 points including 2-2 at the line to score the game’s final 2 points.

“Laikyn (Bruner) made big free throws for us at the end and that really was the difference in the game,” said Germann. “It was the free throws we made down the stretch.”

Ava Loudy and Klosterman each chipped in a 2 point basket, Gracie Thacker went 2-2 at the line and Lonnie Arnett added a free throw in the fourth quarter comeback.

“It was an aggressiveness,” Coach Germann concluded. “We came out and became a little more aggressive offensively, a little more aggressive defensively and it worked in our favor.”

Brunner led Greenville and all scorers in the game with 16 points including 7-8 at the charity stripe.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 33, WEST CARROLLTON 30

GREEENVILLE – L. Bruner 16, A. Klosterman 6, G. Thacker 4, E. Gibson 2, C. Davidson 2, A. Loudy 2, L. Arnett 1 – TOTALS 10 10-21 1 33

WEST CARROLLTON – A. Bowles 11, A. Williams 11, M. Lindsey 3, T. Crum 2, R. Fisher 2, M. Nevels 1 – TOTALS 3 3-8 7

3-POINTERS

Greenville 1 (L. Bruner 1)

West Carrollton 7 (A. Bowles 3, A. Williams 3, M. Lindsey 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

00-08-12-13 33 Greenville

09-08-11-02 30 West Carrollton

Lonnie Arnett brings the ball upcourt for Greenville in the Lady Wave JV’s win over West Carrollton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Lonnie-Arnett-1-1.jpg Lonnie Arnett brings the ball upcourt for Greenville in the Lady Wave JV’s win over West Carrollton. Addie Klosterman scores for the Lady Wave JV squad in the team’s win over the Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Addie-Klosterman-1.jpg Addie Klosterman scores for the Lady Wave JV squad in the team’s win over the Lady Pirates. Ava Loudy works for a shot in the lane for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL win over West Carrollton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Ava-Loudy-1-1.jpg Ava Loudy works for a shot in the lane for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL win over West Carrollton. Gracie Thacker battles for a rebound in the Lady Wave’s JV win over West Carrollton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Gracie-Thacker-1-1.jpg Gracie Thacker battles for a rebound in the Lady Wave’s JV win over West Carrollton. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Laikyn Bruner hits one of her game high 16 points to seal a win for the Lady Wave over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Laikyn-Bruner-1-1.jpg Greenville’s Laikyn Bruner hits one of her game high 16 points to seal a win for the Lady Wave over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville Lady Wave JV coach, Laura Germann watches as her team gets a win over the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Laura-Germann-1-1.jpg Greenville Lady Wave JV coach, Laura Germann watches as her team gets a win over the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122