Lady Wave falls to Troy Trojans

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave dropped a Wednesday night 54-38 MVL matchup to the visiting Troy Lady Trojans basketball team.

While continuing to play shorthanded, the Lady Wave’s early season absence from the court and inexperience came into play as Greenville battled the taller Lady Trojans as well as the visitors full court press for much of the game.

The Lady Wave got down early in the opening quarter but battled back to tie the score at 11-11 after one period of play. Greenville sophomore, Minaxi Pander lit up the board for 10 first quarter points knocking down two 2-point baskets and two 3-point buckets.

Troy’s size and experience played into taking period No. 2 by a 19-8 score sending the teams to the break with the Lady Trojans leading 30-19.

Greenville continued to battle in the third putting 10 points in the book while holding the visitors to 12 points. Allison Powell had the hot hand in the period knocking down four baskets for 8 points.

The final quarter saw Pandey hit her fourth triple of the night and a free throw, Skylar Fletcher score on a driving layup, Powell with two free throws and a Libby McKinney free throw with the Lady Trojans taking the quarter by a 12-9 score.

Pandey led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 19 points.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 38, TROY 54

GREENVILLE – M. Pandey 19, A. Powell 10, S. Fletcher 5, L. Hayes 2, E. Bowling 1, L. McKinney 1 – TOTALS 10 6-19 4 38

TROY – M. Taylor 14, M. Hughes 12, B. Siler 12, J. Studebaker 4, E. McCann 4, M. Rogers 4, C. O’Neill 2, S. Stoltz 2 – 18 6-8 4 54

3-POINTERS

Greenville 4 (M. Pandey 4)

Troy 4 (M. Hughes 2, M. Taylor 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

11-08-10-09 38 Greenville

11-19-12-12 54 Troy

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

