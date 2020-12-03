Wave boys drop opener at Troy

TROY – The Greenville varsity basketball team opened the 2020-2021 season on the road, dropping a 65-35 MVL game with the Troy Trojans.

The Trojans jumped on the Green Wave early at the Trojan Activity Center jumping out to leads of 16-2 and 23-4 on its way to a 23-7 first quarter score.

Troy took period No. 2 by a 15-10 count sending the teams to the break with the Trojans leading 38-17.

The Trojans added 13 points to the third quarter board and 14 points in the fourth while holding Greenville to 8 and 10 points respectively for the win.

Troy’s Jaden Owens led all scorers with a game high 23 points and grabbed five rebounds while Greenville’s DJ Zimmer led the Wave with 19 points and five rebounds.

Troy was 23 of 54 from the floor for 43 percent and 10 of 13 from the line for 77 percent.

Greenville was 12 of 31 from the floor for 39 percent and made 10 of 11 free throws for 91 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 26-20 and had 12 turnovers, while forcing Greenville into 20.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 35, TROY 65

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 19, N. Curtis 4, R. Hanes 4, M. Bryant 4, A. Baumgartner 2, J. Bunger 2

TROY – J. Owens 23, S. Olden 17, L. Henry 13, N. Couch 6, H. Terrell 6, R. Kirtley 3

SCORE by QUARTERS:

Reed Heinous, 3, fires over the Trojan defense https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Reed-Hanes-1-1.jpg Reed Heinous, 3, fires over the Trojan defense Alex Baumgardner puts up a shot for Greenville in the Wave’s season opener at Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Alex-Baumgardner-1-1.jpg Alex Baumgardner puts up a shot for Greenville in the Wave’s season opener at Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Greenville’s Truman Nicholas brings the ball upcourt for the Wave in MVL game at Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Truman-Nicholas-1-1.jpg Greenville’s Truman Nicholas brings the ball upcourt for the Wave in MVL game at Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

