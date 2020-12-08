Arcanum downs Versailles Lady Tigers

VERSAILLES – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Versailles Lady Tiger 45-40 in a non-conference matchup between the Darke County Schools.

“It was a battle,” said Versailles coach, Tracy White. “It was a good game.”

Versailles opened play with a 10-8 lead after one period of play with Abby Stammen knocking down 6 Lady Tigers’ points and Arcanum’s Hailey Unger adding 6 points for the Lady Trojans.

“Wasn’t the prettiest of games but hats off to Coach White because that definitely wasn’t the same team we saw on film,” Arcanum coach Abbey Moore said. “They came out with desire and composure and we didn’t.”

Madelyn Fearon led Arcanum with 9 second quarter points while Unger was adding 5 points and Taylor Gray 2 points to help the Lady Trojans put a little daylight between the teams with Arcanum outscoring the home team 16-9 sending the teams to the halftime break with Arcanum leading 24-19.

“Basketball is a game of runs and whoever can stop that run the quickest or can get the momentum switch is normally the one that ends up on top,” Coach White stated.

Arcanum made it a 36-28 lead after three quarters on the court taking the third quarter of play by a 12-9 score.

The Lady Trojans made it an early fourth quarter double digit 38-28 lead with 7:12 showing followed by a 10-2 Versailles scoring run to make it a 2 point 40-38 Arcanum lead with 1:03 remaining on the game clock.

The Lady Trojans took the final minute of play by a 5-2 score to earn the early season win.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to hit the floor this year it’s important and to be able to come here and get the win – we are fortunate to get to play,” said Coach Moore. “We have to play our level moving forward – that’s what we need to get better on.”

Fearon led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 17 points with Unger right behind with 16 points. Stammen paced Versailles with 13 points.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 45, VERSAILLES 40

ARCANUM – M. Fearon 17, H. Unger 16, T. Gray 8, M. McCans 2, Emilie Fout 2 – TOTALS 13 13-20 2 – TOTALS 13 13-20-2 45

VERSAILLES – A. Stammen 13, K. Dirksen 8, B. Briscoe 7, K. Griesdorn 5, L. Magato 4, K. Braun 3 – TOTALS 15 7-14 1 40

3-POINTERS

Arcanum 2 (M. Fearon 1, H. Unger 1)

Versailles 1 (B. Briscoe 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

08-16-12-09 45 Arcanum

10-09-09-12 40 Versailles

Abby Stammen (10) defends as Arcanum’s Madelyn Fearon (13) brings the ball upcourt in the Lady Trojans non-conference win over Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Madelyn-Fearon-Abby-Stammen-.jpg Abby Stammen (10) defends as Arcanum’s Madelyn Fearon (13) brings the ball upcourt in the Lady Trojans non-conference win over Versailles. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Abby Stammen scores for Versailles in the Lady Tigers home game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Abby-Stammen-.jpg Abby Stammen scores for Versailles in the Lady Tigers home game with Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Arcanum’s Ellie Fout against the Versailles Lady Tigers Brynn Briscoe in non-conference action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Ellie-Fout-Brynn-Briscoe-.jpg Arcanum’s Ellie Fout against the Versailles Lady Tigers Brynn Briscoe in non-conference action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hailey Unger puts up an Arcanum 3-pointer in the team’s win at Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Hailey-Unger-.jpg Hailey Unger puts up an Arcanum 3-pointer in the team’s win at Versailles. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122