Lady Blackhawks fall to Parkway

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks dropped a 72-51 non-conference game catching the visiting Parkway Lady Panthers on a night the team would shoot the lights out including 10 triples from beyond the arc.

“I thought the girls got a hand in their face when they were shooting them,” said MV coach, Gwen Bergman. “It’s not like they were wide open shots.”

The Lady Hawks opened play with a 10-6 lead before the visitors found its range sinking four 3-pointers, five 2-point buckets and 2-2 at the line to take a 24-14 advantage after one period of play. The Lady Panthers Gabrielle Stober accounted for 12 first quarter points including two treys.

Period No. 2 saw the Lady Panthers continue a smothering defense with the quarter going to the Lady Panthers by a 17-10 score.

The Lady Panthers’ Stober drilled two additional triples, a basket and 3-4 at the line to send the teams to the break with Parkway leading 41-24 on the back of Huff’s 23 first half points.

“I am disappointed in that first half in how their pressure got to us,” said MV coach, Gwen Bergman. “I told the girls at halftime you have 10 seconds to get the ball across the court, you have five seconds to get rid of the ball – let’s just be patient.”

The teams played to a 1-point difference in the third with the visitors taking the period 15-14 with the Lady Blackhawks Mattie Hiestand hitting fifth, sixth and seventh baskets of the first three quarters.

“The second half we were a lot more patient,” Coach Bergman stated. “They were able to find more opportunities in the second half.”

Parkway took the final period of play 16-13 with Huff scoring 8 points for the Lady Panthers and MV’s Hiestand adding 8 points to the board including 4-4 at the charity stripe.

“I knew we were going to be forced with pressure,” said Bergman. “I thought the girls would respond to it better than what they did in the first half like they did in the second half.”

“We did good in our 1-3-1 falling back into the man into the fourth quarter,” Coach Bergman conclude. “I was impressed how our girls did that – that is definitely something to build upon as we go through this season.”

Stober led Parkway and all scorers with a game high 34 points including five 3-pointers. Hiestand paced the Lady Blackhawks with 22 points while leading all scorers in second half points with 14.

BOXSCORE:

MISSISSINAWA 51, PARKWAY 72

MISSISSINAWA – M. Hiestand 22, L. Scholl 13, T. Stachler 8, M. Townsend 4, E. Reichard 2, J. Hoggatt 2 – TOTALS 15 9-13 4 51

PARKWAY – G. Stober 34, E. Knittle 15, A. Hughes 13, P. Williamson 8, K. Nichols 2 – TOTALS 15 12-15 10 72

3-POINTERS

Mississinawa 4 (L. Scholl 3, T. Stachler 1)

Parkway 10 (G. Stober 5, E. Knittle 3, P. Williamson 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

14-10-14-13 51 Mississinawa

24-17-15-16 72 Parkway

Taylor Stachler scores in the lane for Mississinawa in the Lady Hawks game with Parkway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Taylor-Stachler.jpg Taylor Stachler scores in the lane for Mississinawa in the Lady Hawks game with Parkway. The Lady Blackhawks’ Leah Scholl brings the ball upcourt for MV in the team’s game with the Parkway Lady Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Leah-Scholl-.jpg The Lady Blackhawks’ Leah Scholl brings the ball upcourt for MV in the team’s game with the Parkway Lady Panthers. MV’s Madi Townsend positions for a rebound in the Lady Blackhawks non-conference game with Parkway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Madi-Townsend-a-.jpg MV’s Madi Townsend positions for a rebound in the Lady Blackhawks non-conference game with Parkway. Mattie Hiestand scores two of her 22 points for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference matchup with Parkway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Mattie-Hiestand-.jpg Mattie Hiestand scores two of her 22 points for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference matchup with Parkway. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122