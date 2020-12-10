Wave drops MVL matchup to Butler

GREENVILLE – The visiting Vandalia-Butler Aviators stayed undefeated on the season with a 46-34 Wednesday night MVL win over the Greenville Green Wave.

“Butler is not flashy,” said Greenville coach, Bobby Jones. “They are very methodical with the ball on offense, they take care of the basketball.”

The Aviators took the floor with a starting lineup of four guards and a 6’6” center on their way to an 13-8 lead after one period of play. Hayden Bush paced the Wave with four first quarter points, Carson Fletcher added a 2-point bucket and DJ Zimmer went 2-2 at the line.

Greenville battled back in period No. 2 outscoring the visitors 13-8 with Bush drilling two 3-pointers good for 6 points and DJ Zimmer tossing in 6-points including 2-2 at the line sending the teams to the halftime break tied at 21-21.

Butler’s used a smothering pressure defense, taking the third period 10-6 to lead 31-27 after three quarters of play. Greenville’s bench accounted fall all third quarter points with Million Bryant accounting for 4 points including a baseline trey and a Truman Nicholas 2 point basket.

“It was 21-21 at halftime,” Jones noted. “Defensively we were pretty good, got a little something going offensively and then the first three minutes of the second half they score 6 points and you could just see it in our guys’ eyes – just kind of deflating but we knew coming into it that Butler was going to do their thing.”

The visiting Aviators took advantage of 8-12 shooting at the fourth quarter free throw line to put the game away in the final stanza outscoring the home team 15-7 to earn the win and improve to 3-0 on the season. Greenville’s 2020-2021 season record stands a 0-3.

“It helps when you have a 6’6” guy inside,” said Jones. “They took care of the basketball in the second half and forced us to have to come out and pressure the ball a little more and they got to the free throw line as a result.”

Not one to make excuses, Jones, the first year Greenville varsity boys coach politely took time to answer several questions with respect to the effect the COVID season dating back to March is having on the young Greenville team with little varsity experience.

“We are doing everything on the fly right now,” Jones replied. “The nice thing is these guys are coming to practice every day and they are working hard. A lot of the issues we are having right now defensively should have and could have been fixed in the summertime. You handle skill things, you handle strength, you handle all those things in the offseason and right now we have to do those things right now – get in the weight room and working on skill development.”

“So, from that standpoint we are behind a little bit but they just have to keep putting their nose to the grindstone, playing for each other and playing hard and things will turn for the better for them,” concluded Coach Jones. “Right now they are keeping a positive attitude and keeping each other up. They work hard and that is all we can ask of them right now – but their time is going to come if they keep chipping away.”

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 34, BUTLER 46

GREENVILLE – H. Bush 10, DJ Zimmer 10, M. Bryant 5, T. Nicholas 3, R. Hanes 2, A. Baumgardner 2, C. Fletcher 2 – TOTALS 9 7-10 3 34

BUTLER – T. Montague 20, N. LoBianco 12, K. Fullam 5, C. Hendricks 5, C. Bennett 2, C. Buchanan 2 – TOTALS 10 17-28 3 46

3-POINTERS

Greenville 3 (H, Bush 2, M. Bryant 1)

Butler 3 (N. LoBianco 1, T. Montague 1, C. Hendricks 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

08-13-06-07 34 Greenville

13-08-10-15 46 Butler

Reed Hanes barks out a play for Greenville in the Wave’s MVL matchup with Vandalia-Butler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Reed-Hanes-1-2.jpg Reed Hanes barks out a play for Greenville in the Wave’s MVL matchup with Vandalia-Butler. Greenville’s Alex Baumgardner battles for a rebound in the Wave’s Wednesday night home game with Butler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Alex-Baumgardner-1-2.jpg Greenville’s Alex Baumgardner battles for a rebound in the Wave’s Wednesday night home game with Butler. Greenville first year head coach Bobby Jones watches the Wave take on the visiting Butler Aviators. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Bobby-Jones-.jpg Greenville first year head coach Bobby Jones watches the Wave take on the visiting Butler Aviators. DJ Zimmer drives to the basket for the Green Wave in MVL game with the Butler Aviators. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_DJ-Zimmer-.jpg DJ Zimmer drives to the basket for the Green Wave in MVL game with the Butler Aviators. Greenville 6’4” junior, Hayden Bush knocks down a 3-pointer for the Wave in MVL matchup with Butler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Hayden-Bush-.jpg Greenville 6’4” junior, Hayden Bush knocks down a 3-pointer for the Wave in MVL matchup with Butler. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Wave’s Nolan Curtis puts up a shot for Greenville in home game with Butler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Nolan-Curtis-.jpg The Wave’s Nolan Curtis puts up a shot for Greenville in home game with Butler. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

