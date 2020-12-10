Warner & House 25th year on air

GREENVILLE – Greenville alums Alex Warner and Ty House are in their 25th telecasting season having telecast nearly 300 Greenville High School sporting events.

“We do this because we can bring the games to life for those who can’t attend in person and to make memories for the student athletes,” said Warner. “We’re just two guys who bleed Green and White and have the gift of gab. We’ll keep trying until we get it right, we’ll try to do better the next game.”

Warner, class of ’67 and House ’74 were both multi-letter winner, each serving as a Greenville school board member, both have been honored as Homecoming Parade Grand Marshals and serve as co-chairs of the GHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee. Nick House, the son of Ty was a star senior point guard for ’96-‘97 Green Wave basketball team.

“We try to present games like listeners are sitting in the stands with us,” House stated. “One game at St. Henry stands out. We were being blown out by 30 points at the half so we passed the mic back and forth to fans in the top row and had them do it in the second half with us.”

The duo started the 1996—1997 season after Greenville Public Access Television was founded.

Warner had experience doing play-by-play at WDRK in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s while working with such notables at Gary Bowman, Delbert Braund and Ed Crawford.

“I enjoy doing the games with Alex,” said House. “He is a good partner to have for many years. I have just enjoyed sports and athletics and being part of it. We do it because we like to do it. We have a fantastic time meeting the fans and we have had a lot of support from the Athletic Department and the community and certainly the fans.”

Notable Lady Wave teams include the District finalist for ’01 and ’02 under the direction of Coach Dave Peltz. Individuals remembered include: Ashley Brown, Brittany Runner, Lindsay Bennett, Nicole Harrison, Carrie Hones, Rachel Fiely, Macie Blinn, Megan Galloway, Haleigh Behnken, Morgan Gilbert and many more.

On the boy’s side, the GWOC North championship ’14-’15 team coach my Michael Bashore, owners of the first league title for the boys program in 60 years. An outstanding team with memorable players like Clay Guillozet, Aaron Balsbaugh, Allen Tabler, Cody Preston, Isaiah Gable and Aaron Rich. Other individuals include Craig Wohlgamuth, Matt Hamilton and Eric Blakely along with numerous others.

“We have been here long enough to see another generation of kids coming through that we knew as athletes,” House said.

Some of the great Trotwood-Madison teams stand-out along with opposing players like Andre Gordon of Sidney, Jamar Butler of Lima Shawnee and the Ahrens brothers, Kyle and Justin from Versailles.

With 25 years of broadcasting, the two GHS alumni never thought about their ‘on air’ work would play an important role in the 2020-2021 Corona Virus pandemic season.

“I never thought it would be this way,” Warner said. “We like to be the eyes and ears for people that can’t get to the games. We want to describe it like we are sitting in the stands with them.”

“People will say ‘I didn’t get a chance to see my grandson play but I got to see him on TV’,” added House.

Alex and Ty gave a special thanks to the student cameramen and Lori Hoover from the GHS Interactive Media class at GHS, coaches and administrators, players all of whom even in lean years always gave the effort. Randall Bowman, Brian Stickel and Jody Flommersfeld who helped with the color part of the telecasts when needed. To their wives, Kathy and Lita for putting up with their hobby and most of all to all the fans who view the games.

“It’s Ty Warner Communications,” both gentlemen chimed in with a chuckle. “It’s been fun and enjoyable.”

Alex Warner (L) and Ty House (R) bring another on air Greenville High School basketball game to family and fans in their 25th broadcasting season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Alex-Warner-ty-House-1-2.jpg Alex Warner (L) and Ty House (R) bring another on air Greenville High School basketball game to family and fans in their 25th broadcasting season. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122