Arcanum earns CCC win over North

LEWISBURG – The Arcanum Trojans earned a tough 48-39 road victory after trailing early to the Tri-County North Panthers in Cross County Conference action.

“We have to get better and we will,” said Arcanum coach, Roger McEldowney. “We’re growing every game, so we look to just keep grinding and get better every time out.”

Down by as many as 8 points in the early goings, the Trojans trailed 12-7 after one quarter of play with the home team taking advantage of two 3-pointers and three 2 point baskets.

“Anytime you go on the road it’s difficult,” McEldowney stated. “We got off to a slow start again. We couldn’t put the ball in the basket but we finally got a few to drop.”

Arcanum battled back in second quarter play to knot the score at 20-20 with 4:12 showing behind the a balanced Trojans scoring attack led by junior, Hake Joubeaux’s nine points, five Chad Pitzer points including a triple and 2-2 at the line, a Logan Todd trey and a basket each from Garrett Garno and Nick Sharritts sending the teams to the halftime break with Arcanum holding a 29-24 lead.

A stingy Arcanum third quarter defense held the Panther to 5 points while the home team was holding the Trojans to a 9 point single digit third sending the teams to the final period of play with Arcanum up 38-29.

“I thought we played a really good defensive second half,” said McEldowney. “We really wanted to try and contest everything that they shot and just limit them to one shot and I thought we did that pretty well for the most part.”

The Trojans made it a double digit 42-31 lead with 4:21 on the fourth quarter clock only to have North use and 8-2 run making it a 5-point game with just under a minute to play. Forced to foul, the Panther firs sent Cameron Burke to the line to hit back-to-back free throws followed with Ian Baker next at the charity stripe to go 2-2 and close out scoring on the night to seal the 9 point conference road win for Arcanum.

“Garno played really hard defensively, dove all over the floor,” Coach McEldowny said. “That is the kind of effort we need from everyone. I thought we did but he was everywhere tonight and gave us a shot in the arm coming off the bench.”

“I thought Jake (Goubeaux) did a great job of handling the ball,” added McEldowney. “He played every minute and really took care of it and made some buckets for us. Nick (Sharritts) gave us a boost inside, got some boards and scored some buckets. Chad (Pitzer) hit some big threes in the second half so overall team win. Logan (Todd), Ian (Baker) and (Cameron) Burke, everybody played well so great defensive effort.”

Eight of Arcanum’s fourth quarter 10 points came at the free throw line, the Panthers were 2-6 at the fourth quarter line in its 10 point fourth quarter.

“They are trying to buy into being more patient,” Coach McEldowney said of the Trojans. “We got some really nice looks – we didn’t always finish them but we got some really nice looks and as we get better on that we’re going to be harder to play when we get a lead and taking care of the ball down the stretch…so we’ll continue to work and get better every time out.”

Arcanum was 11-18 at the charity stripe for 61.1 percent shooting while North struggled at the line knocking down 7-16 tosses for 43.7 percent shooting.

“We could make a few more free throws and maybe take a little bit better of the ball but I never felt like the game was in jeopardy,” Coach McEldowney concluded.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 48, TRI-COUNTY NORTH 39

ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 14, I. Baker 10, C. Pitzer 8, L. Todd 5, N. Sharritts 5, G. Garno 3, B. Cameron 3 – TOTALS 14 11-18 3 48

TRI-COUNTY NORTH – B. Royer 15, L. Eby 11, C. Cole 9, B. Woodyard 2, L. Flory 2 – TOTALS 10 7-16 4 39

3-POINTERS

Arcanum 3 (C. Pitzer 2, L. Todd 1)

Tri-County North 4 (B. Royer 3, C. Cole 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

07-22-09-10 48 Arcanum

12-12-05-10 39 Tri-County North

Ian Baker scores two of his Trojans 10 points in Arcanum’s CCC win over the TCN Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Ian-Baker-1-1.jpg Ian Baker scores two of his Trojans 10 points in Arcanum’s CCC win over the TCN Panthers. Jake Gougeaux leads Arcanum with 14 points in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Jake-Goubeaux-1-1.jpg Jake Gougeaux leads Arcanum with 14 points in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. Logan Todd drives to the bucket for the Arcanum Trojans in the team’s win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Logan-Todd-1-1.jpg Logan Todd drives to the bucket for the Arcanum Trojans in the team’s win over Tri-County North. The Trojans’ Nick Sharritts hits a free throw for Arcanum in the Trojans road win at Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Nick-Sharritts-.jpg The Trojans’ Nick Sharritts hits a free throw for Arcanum in the Trojans road win at Tri-County North. Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney lowers his mask just long enough to call out a play to his team in the Trojans CCC win at Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Rager-McEldowney-.jpg Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney lowers his mask just long enough to call out a play to his team in the Trojans CCC win at Tri-County North. Cameron Burke puts up a shot in the paint for Arcanum in the team’s win over the TCN Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Cameron-Burke-1-1.jpg Cameron Burke puts up a shot in the paint for Arcanum in the team’s win over the TCN Panthers. Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer drives the lane for the Trojans in the teams Cross County Conference win over the TCN Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Chad-Pitzer-.jpg Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer drives the lane for the Trojans in the teams Cross County Conference win over the TCN Panthers. Garrett Garno goes to the basket for Arcanum in the Trojans road win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Garrett-Garno-.jpg Garrett Garno goes to the basket for Arcanum in the Trojans road win over Tri-County North.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122