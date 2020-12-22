Doing what you like

The other day it dawned on me that I seem to be writing a lot of stuff for the paper. There is no rhyme or reason most of the time for what I write, it is mostly about things and people, local people, who interest me.

I enjoyed my interviews with the Newlands, and my sit down with Kenna Jenkinson was very enjoyable. Jerrod Newland and his father Greg are people who have interesting things to say and they are successful in their chosen endeavors as well.

I hope I conveyed the fact that I enjoyed talking to them, and I have the utmost respect for what they do. They are what sport should be about. Kenna is a very charming and focused young lady that any coach would love to have on their team. This is what I like, people and their interests, especially in sports.

My real job as commissioner has allowed me to meet a lot of people. I am a people person. I can sit and talk to anyone, anytime. Their lives fascinate me. I enjoy sharing my experiences with sport and people through my writings. I hope that comes through. I write because I love it, and I want to share my encounters and thoughts with you.

It is not an ego thing, it is me wanting to tell you the story I have heard or seen, and in most cases, I want you to tell me what you think, agree or disagree. Being in politics has reinforced the fact that not all agree with me, and I’m good with that. It doesn’t make me mad when someone disagrees, it makes me think.

My writings in the paper are something I hope you will enjoy. I try to keep it simple, and hope to entertain at the same time. I have been involved with sports all of my life either as a player, or official. If I had one sports wish it would be that more people become involved in youth sports as an official.

Officials are desperately needed, and if you enjoy sports, any sport, they can use good officials. Any questions you have about becoming an OHSAA official in any sport, contact me, or someone you know who does officiate, or the OHSAA, they would greatly appreciate it.

I will continue doing this writing thing as long as I enjoy it and you, the readers enjoy it too. I hear from the paper that I get a lot of good comments, and I appreciate that. Writing about sports is a hobby and I hope my hobby makes you as happy as it does me.

So to you the readers, I hope you have a Very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and keep on reading………and no, they don’t pay me to do this, (it wouldn’t be worth much!) it is truly a labor of love. That’s the way I see it from the sidelines.

By Michael Stegall From the Sidelines

Contributing columnist Mike Stegall a 27 year former OHSAA high school football official and current Darke County Commissioner

