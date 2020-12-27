Bishop Hartley downs Lady Patriots

NEW MADISON – The Lady Patriots basketball team turned in a good first half performance but a disastrous 3rd quarter against Bishop Hartley would be too much to overcome in a 68-47 loss to theColumbus team.

If you want to get better as a basketball team you have to play better teams and that’s exactly what Tri-Village did when scheduling the Hawks who were a district finalist in division 1 last year. They dropped down to division 2 this year while returning key players; including Ohio State and Illinois recruit senior Kami Kortokrax for softball and 6’3” sophomore Ella Brandewie who is being looked at by D1 schools for volleyball.

Tri-Village came out and executed their offense well to start the contest and traded jabs with the Hawks going up 10-5 behind 6 points from Morgan Hunt, and fielders from Riley Sagester and Meghan Downing with 4 minutes to go in the opening frame.

But the Patriots went cold and Hartley took advantage as Kami Kortokrax went to work inside and help the Hawks go up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Riley Sagester shook free for a couple of treys to start the 2nd quarter to close the gap to 19-18 but the Hawks answered going back up 25-18 until Sagester drove in the lane for deuce to break the run.

Tri-Village got a last second stick-back by Hunt to cut the margin to 31-27 at the half.

For nearly 2 quarters the Patriots looked like they would hang with the more athletic squad but eventually depth took a toll in what turned out to be a disastrous 3rd quarter for Tri-Village.

The Hawks pressured and whenthe Patriots attacked they were unable to finish, that combined with turnovers led to some easyHartley transition baskets that turneda close game into a 15-point lead 51-36 by the end of the 3rd quarter.

Bishop-Hartley added another 17 in the final stanza as the TV was unable to generate any offense outside of 3 players with Riley Sagester scoring 16 points, Morgan Hunt 15 and Meghan Downing 12 point for the game falling 68-47 to the Hawks.

Kami Kortokrax led all scorers in the contest with 19 points, while Ella Brandewie and Alexas Cashwell each added 12 for the Hawks who improve to 2-0 on the year.

After the game Tri-Village coach Brad Gray talked about his disappointment in not being able to compete against a really good athletic basketball team.

“We’ve now played two games where we come out in the second half within striking distance against a really good basketball team and proven we just aren’t ready to beat a good team yet,’ Gray said.

“We have a lot of growing yet to do and from an offensive standpoint we have to have contributions across the board and we didn’t get that today. We had a lot of wide open lay-ups, perimeter shots and we have to bag those opportunities when we get them combine that with careless turnovers it turns into a disaster and that’s what happened to us in the 3rd quarter it was a culmination of all that, we missed easy opportunities, we got great looks out of the stuff we were running and when we didn’t make those we weren’t getting back and they were getting easy transitions buckets,” Gray stated.

“We need help from other kids, good team aren’t going to let two or three players beat you but on the flip side we let that happen to us tonight, which is why I’m saying we aren’t ready yet to beat good teams,” Gray concluded.

Rylee Sagester scores two of her 16 points in road game at Columbus Bishop Hartley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1__DEB3596-1765-1-1.jpg Rylee Sagester scores two of her 16 points in road game at Columbus Bishop Hartley. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Morgan Hunt drives to the basket to score two of her 15 points at Bishop Hartley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1__BGR9779-1764-1-1.jpg Morgan Hunt drives to the basket to score two of her 15 points at Bishop Hartley. Dale Barger | Darke County Media