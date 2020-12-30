Arcanum downs Ansonia Lady Tigers

ANSONIA – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Ansonia Lady Tigers 80-23 in Tuesday night CCC action. The Ansonia program has had a slow start to the season due to the Lady Tigers battling quarantine issues.

“I felt like Ansonia came out and played hard but credit to my girls,” said Arcanum coach, Abbey Moore. “We talked about it in the locker room – we still have to be able to come out and play our game. We can’t skip a beat and to be able to do that under control and with class and dignity – I felt like we were able to do that.”

The Lady Trojans used 7 Ellie Fout first quarter points to jump out to an 18-2 lead and take the opening quarter by a 20-5 score and never look back.

“I know this was a difficult situation to come into,” Moore stated. “The Ansonia girls played hard the whole game and it is unfortunate the situation they have been in throughout the year. This was only their fifth game so they are at the beginning of the year.”

“I feel like we are in that midway stretch so we are at a different part in our season,” Moore added.

Period No. 2 had Arcanum junior Hailey Unger leading six Lady Trojans in the scoring column drilling two 3-pointers and three 2-point baskets good for 12 points with Arcanum taking the period 24-4 sending the teams to the halftime break the visitors leading by a 44-9 score.

Lady Trojans junior Taylor Gray paced Arcanum with 6 third quarter points as Coach Abbey Moore continued to use her entire bench with five players putting points on the board to lead 59-13 heading to the final period of play.

Five Lady Trojans got in the fourth quarter scoring column led by Madelyn Fearon’s 7 points including a trey, Kaitlyn Toy with 4 points, Emilie Fout and Unger each with a 3-pointer, Gray a basket and Hannah Smith going 2-2 at the line.

Ansonia accounted for 10 fourth quarter points with Mariah Troutwine and Abby Kramer each posting 4 points and Kierra Reichert and Maddie Buckingham knocking down a free throw each.

“That is something we have been working on since the Miami East game,” Coach Moore said of the team’s earlier season loss to the Lady Vikings. “It’s something called discipline. We have changed our focus in practice and everything is about being disciplined. It starts with our warm-ups in practice. They have to go on what I say, my whistle, listening and that transfers into the game and that showed tonight.”

“Kudos to my girls for being disciplined in these situations because it’s not easy,” Moore added. “I have been on both ends of the spectrum but those Ansonia girls fought hard the whole game and got some big offensive boards in the second half.”

All 9 Lady Trojans in uniform got in the scoring column with Hailey Unger leading Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 21 points. Lauren Burns paced Ansonia with 7 points going 7-8 at the free throw line.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 80, ANSONIA 23

ARCANUM – H. Unger 21, M. Fearon 13, T. Gray 10, K. Toy 10, Ellie Fout 7, Emilie Fout 7, M. McCans 6, H. Smith 4, K. Freemon 2 – TOTALS 26 10-13 6 80

ANSONIA – L. Burns 7, T. Troutwine 6, A. Kamer 4, M. Buckingham 3, B. Schmit 2, K. Reichert 1 – TOTALS 7 9-12 0 23

3-POINTERS

Arcanum 6 (H. Unger 4, M. Fearon 1, Emilie Fout 1)

Ansonia 0

SCORE by QUARTERS:

20-24-15-21 80 Arcanum

05-04-04-10 23 Ansonia

