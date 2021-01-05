Lady Wave JV 33-17 over Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave JV squad had an impressive 33-17 win over the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers in Miami Valley League action.

“It’s the time of where we are at with COVID as far as getting players back, playing with players and playing without players,” said Lady Wave JV coach Laura Germann. “When we can get our whole team together there is a lot of potential there.”

Greenville used four Ava Loudy first period points, an Ella McClear 3-pointer and a Addie Klosterman free throw to take an 8-5 lead after one quarter of play.

“I was very pleased with Ava Loudy,” Germann said of her freshman post player. “We really focused on getting the ball into our post, making post moves and finishing shots. Ava did a pretty good job of that today.”

Period No. 2 went to the Lady Wave by a 9-5 score led by 5 Laikyn Bruner points to send the teams to the break with Greenville holding a 17-10 lead.

A stingy Greenville defense continued to put some daylight between the teams taking the third quarter 9-3 to make it a double digit 26-13 advantage heading to the final quarter of play. Gracie Thacker and Bruner paced the Lady Wave with 3 points each.

“We did a very good job defensively and more importantly we didn’t give them second and third chance opportunities,” stated Coach Germann. “We rebounded the ball very well defensively.”

The Lady Wave made it a four quarter sweep on the scoreboard taking the final period of play 7-4 to earn the MVL win, the second of the season over the Lady Pirates having defeated the visitor 24-18 in an earlier season matchup.

“We took care of the ball,” Germann said of her offensive play. “That was a big thing as we have to limit our number of turnovers and we have to finish a little more shots. We limited our turnovers and we made a few shots.”

Bruner and Loudy led the Lady Wave and all scorers with a game high 10 points each.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 33, XENIA 17

GREENVILLE – L. Bruner 10, Ava Loudy 10, G. Thacker 4, A. Klosterman 3, E. McClear 3, L. Arnett 2, C. Davidson 1 – TOTALS 9 12-25 1 33

XENIA – T. Elliott 6, A. Porter 5, K. Lucas 4, A. Edwards 1, A. Bennett 1 – TOTALS 4 6-15 1 17

3-POINTERS:

Greenville 1 (E. McClear 1)

Xenia 1 (T. Elliott 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

08-09-09-07 33 Greenville

05-05-03-04 17 Xenia

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

