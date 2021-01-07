Lady Trojans formula for success

ARCANUM – First year Arcanum varsity girls basketball coach Abbey Moore brings a wealth of head varsity coaching experience to the Lady Trojans program strong on discipline – a fundament formula for success.

“Everything we do is about that discipline mode and being focused,” said Moore. “It’s about being ready to go and the warm-ups are an essential part of that.”

It is well worth the price of admission just to watch the Lady Trojans go through a well orchestrated pre-game warm-up routine that includes the Arcanum coaching staff participating on the basketball court with the players.

“The pregame warm-ups are a crucial part because that is how you are going to start the game,” Moore stated. “That is a big part of our plan and we expect to execute that.”

The program has several warm-up drills both offensive and defensive taking place simultaneously on the floor as the Lady Trojans go through their routine without missing a beat. There is no standing around and no time for horseplay – just sound basketball fundamentals preparing the team for the night’s varsity contest under the watchful eye of Coach Moore and her staff.

“We have been working on discipline since the Miami East game,” Coach Moore said of an earlier season loss to the Lady Vikings, a game Moore believes should have gone in the Lady Trojans win column. “We have changed our focus in practice and everything is about being disciplined and it starts with our warm-ups and that transfers into the game.”

“I feel like we went into that Miami East game and we didn’t respect our opponent and what happened – we got beat,” added Moore. “Our three losses on the year have been by a combined nine points so we have to respect every opponent we play. We have to come out with that mindset because I don’t want to lose another game and that is what we have to do every night.”

Arcanum Lady Trojans basketball coach Abbey Moore encourages her team in Cross County Conference action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Coach-Abbey-Moore-Lady-Trojans-.jpg Arcanum Lady Trojans basketball coach Abbey Moore encourages her team in Cross County Conference action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122