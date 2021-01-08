Greenville’s DJ Zimmer scores 25 at Sidney

SIDNEY – The Green Wave varsity boys basketball team continues to show signs of improvement in the team’s Wednesday night 58-44 loss to the Sidney Yellow Jackets.

“Another great effort by our kids tonight,” said Greenville coach Bobby Jones. “We are getting very close to turning the corner and the buy in from our players continues to be a big positive.”

Sidney took the opening period by a 10-8 score with the Wave’s DJ Zimmer hitting three baskets for 6 points and Jace Bunger adding a 2 point basket.

Period No. 2 saw 4 Green Wave put points on the board to take the period by a 12-11 score and send the teams to the break with Greenville trailing by a single point, 21-22.

Zimmer paced the Wave in second quarter play with 4 points, Nolan Curtis nailed a 3-pointer, Hayden Bush added a basket and free throw good for 3 points and Reed Hanes rounded out the second with a 2 point basket.

Sidney bounced back taking the third quarter 14-11 to lead 35-31 with one period to play. Zimmer led the Wave with 6 points, Alex Baumgardner 3 points and Curtis a pair of free throws.

The Yellow Jackets put it all together in the fourth to take the final quarter 23-13 in earning the MVL win.

“The growing pains of building a program are things that our players are embracing,” Jones stated. “They are becoming better basketball players as a result.”

Greenville junior, DJ Zimmer paced the Wave with 9 fourth quarter points including 7-9 at the charity stripe and led the Green Wave and all scorers with a game high 25 points.

“We played a much better game offensively this go around versus Sidney,” Coach Jones said. “DJ Zimmer was outstanding for us tonight. We are continuing to get better and are working to have more balanced scoring.”

BOXSCORE:

SIDNEY 58, GREENVILLE 44

SIDNEY – A. Martin15, J. Swinger 14, C. Johnson 12, D. Basil 7, C. Vordemark 5, I. Huggins 4, D. Toborn 2 – TOTALS 20 15-27 1 58

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 25, N. Curtis 5, R. Hanes 4, A. Baumgardner 3, H. Bush 3, H. Livingston 2, J. Bunger 2 – TOTALS 15 11-21 1 44

3-POINTERS:

Sidney 1 (C. Johnson 1)

Greenville 1 (N. Curtis 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

10-11-14-23 58 Sidney

08-12-11-13 44 Greenville

Greenville’s DJ Zimmer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_DJ-Zimmer-free-throw.jpg Greenville’s DJ Zimmer.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122