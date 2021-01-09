Unger sets Lady Trojans single game 3-point record

WEST ALEXANDRIA – The Arcanum Lady Trojans 3-point single game record fell for the second consecutive game in Thursday night’s 85-26 Cross County Conference win over the Twin Valley South Lady Panthers.

“We came out ready to play basketball and being able to find each other,” said Arcanum coach Abbey Moore. “It started with defense and we got some easy transition points and then we caught fire.”

Arcanum junior, Hailey Unger drained eight 3-pointers breaking Lady Trojans junior, Madelyn Fearon’s 72 hour record of seven treys recorded Monday night in the team’s 74-12 win over the Tri-County North Lady Panthers.

“That battle is going to keep going on all year,” Moore said of Unger and Fearon. “The greatest thing about that is how those two are looking for each other. That is a big improvement from the past and that is going to make our team even better. They are happy for each other and a little friendly competition is always good too. I am proud of all these girls.”

The Lady Trojans raced out to a 20-1 lead after one period on the strength of balanced scoring and solid defensive play. Madelyn Fearon and Hailey Unger each paced Arcanum with thee 2 point basket for 6 points apiece, Kaitlyn Toy added 5 points including a triple, Taylor Gray added a basket and Megan McCans canned a free throw.

Period No. 2 went to Arcanum by a 26-9 score with Unger accounting for 12 points including her first and second treys of the night. Taylor Gray added 7 points to the board, Fearon 5 points including 3 pointer and Toy with a basket sending the teams to the break with the Lady Trojans in command with a 46-11 advantage.

Arcanum took advantage of seven Gray third quarter points, four Ellie Fout points and a 3-pointer each from Fearon and Unger to outscore the Lady Panthers 15-8 sending the teams to the final period of play with Arcanum holding a comfortable 61-18 lead.

With Unger lit up the fourth quarter scoreboard drilling five 3-pointers to set a new Lady Trojans 3-point single game record. Ellie Fout added 4-points, Emilie Fout nailed a 3-pointer and Hannah Smith added a basket to close out scoring on the night.

“Hailey (Unger) had a lot of confidence,” Coach Moore stated. “We were able to find her and put her in successful situations knock down eight big ones.”

Unger led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 36 points.

“After the game everybody is excited,” Moore said. “There’s a lot to be excited about right now. These girls playing together and having fun and that is going to go a long way.”

“We are blessed with some talent and I feel like right now our biggest obstacle to get over could be ourselves and we don’t have that problem right now,” added Moore. “I’m so proud of these girls and the way they are playing.”

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 85, TWIN VALLEY SOUTH 26

ARCANUM – H. Unger 36, T. Gray 16, M. Fearon 14, K. Toy 7, Ellie Fout 6, Emilie Fout 3, H. Smith 2, M. McCans 1 – TOTAL 22 5-7 12 85

TWIN VALLEY SOUTH – M. Newport 11, T. Clark 6, A. McGuire 4, E. Webb 3, M. Davidson 2 – TOTALS 5 7-10 3 26

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 12 (H. Unger 8, M. Fearon 2, K. Toy 1, Emilie Fout 1)

Twin Valley South 3 (M. Newport 3)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

20-26-15-24 85 Arcanum

01-09-08-08 26 Twin Valley South

Arcanum Lady Trojans’ Hailey Unger sets new single game 3-point scoring record with eight treys. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Hailey-Unger-record-3.jpg Arcanum Lady Trojans’ Hailey Unger sets new single game 3-point scoring record with eight treys.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

