Newton spoils Hawks’ senior night

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley competed well in the early part of their game with Newton trailing 14-12 after one quarter, but Newton made 8 triples and just out-played them after that, spoiling senior night with a 66-41 win.

Indian’s sophomore Harold Oburn came out firing connecting on two triples and 8 points to jump-start Newton to a 10-2 lead but the Hawks settled down began executing their offense spreading the scoring all around with 5 different guys scoring including senior Leevi Ward with 4 points late to close the gap to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Troy Woodbury connected on back-to-back triples giving the home team the lead for the first time 18-17 prompting a Newton time-out.

Then the wheels fell off the cart, the Hawks went cold and Newton rattled off 13 straight points to go up 30-18 before senior Wyatt Feltner scored at the rim to break the run but they would trail 34-20 at the half.

Senior Trey Godfrey banged away inside in the third quarter for 5 points but the Hawks just couldn’t generate enough offense to keep up as the Indians added another 19 to their tally to go up 51-20 in complete control of the game

Mississinawa Valley was unable to mount any type of come-back effort with the large deficit as Newton went on to claim the 66-41 Cross County Conference win.

Harold Oburn led all scorers on the night with 23 points and Quinten Smith had 21 for Newton, who improved to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Trey Godfrey had 10 points and Leevi Ward 8 to pace the MV.

It wasn’t the kind of night seniors Wyatt Feltner, Trey Godfrey, Leevi Ward or Zach Connor hoped for as the Blackhawks fell to 2-8 and 1-4 on the year.

Box Scores

Score by Quarter

Newton 14 … 18 … 19 … 15 – 66

MV 12 … 08 … 12 … 09 – 41

Team Scoring

Newt: Peters 21, Ferrel 6, Whittaker 2, Yoder 3, Smith 3, Montgomery 8, Oburn 23

Totals 8-16-10/17 – 66

MV: Woodbury 6, Feltner 4, Anguiano 7, Godfrey 10, Conner 4, Pisano 2, Ward 8;

Totals 2-15-5/10 – 41

Zach Conner puts up a shot for the Blackhawks in home game with Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Zach_Connor-2-.jpg Zach Conner puts up a shot for the Blackhawks in home game with Newton. The Blackhawks Leevi Ward scores for Mississinawa Valley in CCC game with Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Leevi-Ward.jpg The Blackhawks Leevi Ward scores for Mississinawa Valley in CCC game with Newton. Trey Godfrey scores in the lane for MV in the Blackhawks senior night game with Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Trey_Godfrey.jpg Trey Godfrey scores in the lane for MV in the Blackhawks senior night game with Newton. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Wyatt Feltner scores for Mississinawa in CCC action with Newton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Wyatt_Feltner-1-.jpg Wyatt Feltner scores for Mississinawa in CCC action with Newton. Dale Barger | Darke County Media