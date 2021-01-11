Newton spoils Hawks’ senior night

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley competed well in the early part of their game with Newton trailing 14-12 after one quarter, but Newton made 8 triples and just out-played them after that, spoiling senior night with a 66-41 win.
Indian’s sophomore Harold Oburn came out firing connecting on two triples and 8 points to jump-start Newton to a 10-2 lead but the Hawks settled down began executing their offense spreading the scoring all around with 5 different guys scoring including senior Leevi Ward with 4 points late to close the gap to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Troy Woodbury connected on back-to-back triples giving the home team the lead for the first time 18-17 prompting a Newton time-out.
Then the wheels fell off the cart, the Hawks went cold and Newton rattled off 13 straight points to go up 30-18 before senior Wyatt Feltner scored at the rim to break the run but they would trail 34-20 at the half.
Senior Trey Godfrey banged away inside in the third quarter for 5 points but the Hawks just couldn’t generate enough offense to keep up as the Indians added another 19 to their tally to go up 51-20 in complete control of the game
Mississinawa Valley was unable to mount any type of come-back effort with the large deficit as Newton went on to claim the 66-41 Cross County Conference win.
Harold Oburn led all scorers on the night with 23 points and Quinten Smith had 21 for Newton, who improved to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Trey Godfrey had 10 points and Leevi Ward 8 to pace the MV.
It wasn’t the kind of night seniors Wyatt Feltner, Trey Godfrey, Leevi Ward or Zach Connor hoped for as the Blackhawks fell to 2-8 and 1-4 on the year.
Box Scores
Score by Quarter
Newton 14 … 18 … 19 … 15 – 66
MV 12 … 08 … 12 … 09 – 41
Team Scoring
Newt: Peters 21, Ferrel 6, Whittaker 2, Yoder 3, Smith 3, Montgomery 8, Oburn 23
Totals 8-16-10/17 – 66
MV: Woodbury 6, Feltner 4, Anguiano 7, Godfrey 10, Conner 4, Pisano 2, Ward 8;
Totals 2-15-5/10 – 41