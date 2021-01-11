Mississinawa Valley honors seniors.

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks held their senior night for Boys Basketball and Band Friday night, Girls Bowling and Girls Basketball Saturday morning. Congratulations to all these fine athletes.

Senior Bowlers were Natalie Bergman, Karista Davidson, Bailey Emerick and Josclyn Pollitt.

Natalie Bergman is the daughter of Kevin & Kim Berman and has bowled 4-years, a softball Manager 1 year and YFC-Core 2 years. She plans to attend a Modern Arts & Design Program.

Karista Davidson is the daughter of Jodi Davidson & Todd Schultz. She was Student Council Secretary 4 years, Bowling 4 years, Softball 3 years, Band 4 years, Choirs 5 years, FFA 1 year and Drama Club 1 year. She plans to attend Ball State University for a Master’s Degree in Clinical Social Work and double minor in Sociology and Psychology.

Bailey Emrick is the daughter of Chad & Rachel Emerick. She Bowled 4 years, Softball 3 years, Taiko 6 years and FFA 3 years. She plans to attend Wright State Lake Campus for a BSN in Nursing, then move to be a Nurse Practitioner.

Josclyn Pollitt is the daughter of Lisa Pollitt & Jerry Tedrow and participated in bowling. She also plans to teach English in South Korea.

Senior Band Members were Zayre De La Torre Barron, Adam Manning, Ben Philiposian, Gabby Rammel and Mackenzie Hamilton.

Zayre De La Torre Barron is the daughter of Ramiro De La Torre & Bellanira Barron. She was in Band 5 years, Jazz Band 4 years, Choir 2 years, Pep Band 5 years and We are the Majority 2 years. She plans to attend IU East for Psychology and Nursing.

Adam Manning is the son of Chad & Mindy Manning. He has been in Band 8 years, Jazz Band 5 years, Taiko 6 years and Baseball 1 year. He plans to go to college for Computer Engineering.

Ben Philiposian is the son of Nick & Charlene Philiposian. He has been in Band 6 years, National Honor Society 2 years, Science Club 1 year, Jazz Band 3 years and We are the Majority 1 year. He plans to attend a private university to study Civil Engineering.

Gabby Rammel is the daughter of Mike & Helen Rammel. She has been in Band 4 years , SADD 3 years, Softball 3 years and We are the Majority 3 years. She plans to attend Wright State Lake Campus to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Senior Cheerleaders are Cassidy Fourman, Mackenzie Hamilton and Emily Scholl.

Cassidy Fourman is the daughter of Adam Fourman & Kaitlyn Mowery. She has been a Cheerleader 1 year and Yearbook 1 year. She plans to attend college and pursue a degree in Photography.

Mackenzie Hamilton is the daughter of Jennifer Hamilton. She has been a Cheerleader 6 years, Band 8 years, Dance Team 5 years, Softball 3 years, Taiko 6 years, SADD 4 years, Student Council 1 years, Spanish Club 2 years, BPA 1 year, Homecoming Queen, We are the Majority 3 years, Yearbook 2 years and Jazz Band 2 years. She plans to attend Wright State Lake Campus to earn a Degree in Nursing.

Emily Scholl is the daughter of Duane & Sheila Scholl. She has been in Basketball 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, Cheerleading 4 years, SADD 4 years, 4-H 13 years, Science Club 1 year and NHS 2 years.

Senior Boys Basketball players are Zach Connor, Wyatt Feltner, Trey Godfrey and Leevi Ward.

Zach Connor is the son of Jonathan and Teresa Connor. He has participated in Football 4 years, Basketball 4 years, Student Council 4 years and SADD 4 years. He plans to attend college and to be a Physical Therapist.

Wyatt Feltner is the son of Russell Feltner and Nicole Whitesel. His activities have been Basketball 4 years, FFA, Hunting and Work. He plans to continue to grow his Lawn Care & Excavating business after school.

Trey Godfrey is the son of J.R. & Lainie Godfrey. He has been in Football 4 years, Basketball 4 years, National Honor Society 2 years, Class President 3 years, Foreign Language 3 years, SADD 2 years and Science Club 2 years. He plans to attend college to major in Chemical Engineering.

Leevi Ward is the son of Zach Ward and Jessica & Nick Hamilton. He participated in Football 1 year, Basketball 3 years and FFA 5 years. He plans to pursue a career in the Trucking Industry.

Senior Girls Basketball players are Ellie Reichard, Emily Scholl, Leah Scholl and Taylor Stachler.

Ellie Reichard is the daughter of Tuesday Jones. She has been in FFA 4 years, Volleyball 4 years and Basketball 4 years. She plans to attend IU East to become and RN and further her education to become a Nurse Anesthetist.

Leah Scholl is the daughter of Duane & Sheila School. She has been in Basketball 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, FFA 5 years, SADD 4 years, Yearbook 2 years, NHS 2 years, Science Club 1 years and 4-H 13 years. She plans to attend IU East majoring in Human Life Sciences and continue schooling to become and Orthopedic Physician Assistant.

Taylor Stachler is the daughter of Scott & Melinda Stachler. She has been in Basketball 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, FFA 5 years, FFA Officer Team 4 years, FFA President, NHS 2 years and 4-H 10 years. She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to major in Agronomy and Ag Business.

Good luck to all the seniors.

