Ansonia downs Lady Blackhawks

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley Girls Basketball squared off with Ansonia for senior day and with emotions running high got off to a great start … but the Lady Tigers got hot scoring 23 points in the third quarter and held on to spoil senior day for the Hawks with a 56-49 win.

Six different Hawks scored in the first quarter including triples from Leah Scholl, Kennedy Stachler and Mattie Hiestand as MV jumped on top of Ansonia 17-8.

Mississinawa continued to play well into the 2nd quarter going up 24-8 and then they went cold, combined with turnovers and foul trouble that sent to the Tiger to the line. Ansonia scored 7 points on free throws and ran off 9 straight points to close the gap to 27-21 at the break

The Tiger came out hot from the locker room with Maddie Buckingham hitting two triples and 8 points in the 3rd quarter. Ansonia tallied 23 points with Brenna Schmit adding 6 of them while also holding the Hawks to just 6 points to jump ahead 44-33.

In the final stanza Mississinawa made a run at the Tigers as Jocelyn Hoggatt scored 7 points … but Ansonia was able to add another 12 points to hold off a comeback to win their first game of the season 56-49.

Ansonia was led by Maddie Buckingham and was the game high scorer with 15 points, Brennan Schmit had 11. For MV it was Jocelyn Hoggatt with a big game scoring 13 points and Taylor Stachler adding 11.

After the game Mississinawa coach Gwen Bergman took the time to recognize her 4 seniors; Ellie Reichard, Emily Scholl, Leah Scholl and Taylor Stachler with some words about each of them.

All four of these seniors are tremendous individuals. They excel in the classroom and will do great things at the next level.

“Ellie provides the team with spunk and hustle. She can anticipate a pass and get her hands on the ball,” Bergman stated.

“Emily provides the team with pressure defense under the basket and can usually get her hands on the ball to cause a tie up. She is a great assistant coach too,” Bergman added.

“Leah has been doing a fantastic job of seeing the open person in transition this year. She’s been able to handle the pressure at the point guard position and provides leadership to our team,” Bergman beamed.

“Taylor has been our workhorse all season. She battles for every rebound she gets and can play a balanced inside outside game,” Bergman praised.

“These four seniors have taken it upon themselves to help change this program around. They make sure everyone is working hard at practice and provide encouragement to their teammates. These four young ladies will be missed next year,” Bergman concluded.

Box Scores

Score by Quarter

Ansonia 08 … 13 … 23 … 12 – 56

Mississinawa 17 … 10 … 06 … 16 – 49

Team Scoring

Ans: Troutwine 5, Bruns 9, Barga 5, Kramer 5, Buckingham 15, Reichert 1, Ba.Schmit 5, Br Schmit 11; Totals 5-1310/22 – 56

MV: Beam 2, Reichard 4, Hoggatt 13, Leah Scholl 5, Townsend2, Kennedy Stachler 3, Taylor Stachler 11, Mattie Hiestand 9; Totals 7-11-6/10 – 49

The Lady Blackhawks seniors and parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Seniors_Parents.jpg The Lady Blackhawks seniors and parents on senior night at Mississinawa Valley. Bailey Schmit shoots a Lady Tigers free throw at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Bailey_Scmit.jpg Bailey Schmit shoots a Lady Tigers free throw at Mississinawa Valley. Ansonia’s Lauren Burns drives to the basket in game with the Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Lauren_Burns.jpg Ansonia’s Lauren Burns drives to the basket in game with the Lady Blackhawks. The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks are honored on senior night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_MV_Senior_Girls.jpg The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks are honored on senior night. Dale Barger | Darke County Media