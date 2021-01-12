Lady Trojans topple Milton-Union

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Milton-Union Lady Bulldogs 69-32 in non-conference action.

“It was kind of up and down a little bit in that first half and it starts on defense,” said Arcanum coach Abbey Moore. “We picked it up, we picked the intensity up, we talked a little bit more and that got us those easy looks in transition.”

Arcanum took an early 7-0 lead to open play only to have the Lady Bulldogs close out first quarter scoring on 10-8 run.

“In that first quarter we were a little timid,” Moore stated. “They put on a little bit of a full court defense and slowed us down a little bit from what we are used to.”

Arcanum took advantage of two Hailey Unger 3-pointers, two Taylor Gray baskets, three Madelyn Fearon free throws and a Kaitlyn Toy bucket to lead 15-10 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Bulldogs battled back to make it 19-17 Arcanum 2 point lead at 5:54 in the second only to have the Lady Trojans use 12-0 scoring run to lead 31-17 with 2:27 showing on the clock. Arcanum took the second period 23-9 sending the teams to the break with the local girls doubling up on visitors with a 38-19 advantage.

The Lady Trojans were a torrid 9-10 at the first half free throw line.

“That is big,” Moore said of the team’s free throw shooting. “Those are going to come up big in big games and that is something we work on every day. There is a drill we do and the girls hate it but I love it. If they don’t make their free throws they get a lot of conditioning in and I credit that drill to knocking the free throws down.”

Unger paced the Lady Trojans second with 8-points including her third and forth threes of the half and 2-2 at the line, Fearon with two baskets and 2-2 at the charity stripe, Gray a bucket and 2-2 at the free throw stripe, Toy a trey and Ellie Fout a bucket.

Period No. 3 went to Arcanum by a 14-4 led by 8 Fearon points; two 3-pointers and a basket, an Unger triple, a Gray basket and a Hannah Smith free throw for a 52-23 lead with three periods in the book.

The Lady Trojans made it a 30 point 53-23 lead at 7:13 in the fourth on their way to a 37 point win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.

“The second half we attacked it more,” Coach Moore said. “We were able to get some defensive boards and run and score in transition. That got us into our pace.”

Gray led Arcanum’s fourth with 6 points, Ellie Fout with 4, Meghan McCans 3 and Toy and Kylee Freeman 2 each.

The Lady Trojans got balanced scoring led by Fearon and Unger each with a game high 17 points and Gray with 16 points.

“They have been able to stay consistent all year,” Coach Moore said of her three leading scorers. “That is a credit to all of my role players and everybody else on the floor handling the ball, setting the screens, making the passes and executing. I feel like anybody I can put out there on the floor will do that.”

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 69, MILTON-UNION 32

ARCANUM – M. Fearon 17, H. Unger 17, T. Gray 16, K. Toy 7, Ellie Fout 6, M. McCans 3, K. Freeman 2, H. Smith 1 – TOTALS 15 15-20 8 69

MILTON-UNION – A. Berberich 9, J. Gentry 7, M. Jones 5, T. Falb 5, M. Grudich 4, R. Jacobs 2 – TOTALS 10 3-8 3 32

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 8 (H. Unger 5, M. Fearon 2, K. Toy 1)

Milton-Union 3 (A. Berberich 1, M. Jones 1, T. Falb 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

15-23-14-17 69 Arcanum

10-09-04-09 32 Milton-Union

