Alex Warner sports happenings

Over the past year or so, sports editor Gaylen Blosser has been dropping hints to me about becoming

a contributor to the sports section of the Advocate. I’ve been a lifelong sports enthusiast and, as I’m

now fully retired, my wife Kathy has “suggested” that I need to fill in my new found spare time, so this is

the first of hopefully many articles based on the style put forth by the late, great Advocate columnist

Don McDermott. I’ll take a look at local, college, and professional sports of all sorts and offer my two

cents worth of views and comments and hopefully provide readers with a few minutes of

enlightenment!!

First, let’s take a look at high school basketball around the area. Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on

schedules, causing many sleepless nights for student-athletes, parents, fans, coaches, and especially

athletic directors! No one is certain not only from game-to-game but also day-to-day who’s eligible,

who’s not, is the game on or off, when can we ever practice, etc. It’s been tough developing any

consistency, especially for teams with new coaches and younger players.

In Miami Valley League play, first year coach Bobby Jones’ Greenville ball club, with only one senior

starter, is still seeking its first win but has improved dramatically, particularly on the defensive end of

the court. Junior DJ Zimmer paces the Wave attack averaging over 16 points per game. Tipp at 8-0 and

scoring 75 points per contest, Butler, and Troy seem to be the best of the league with Butler’s Tyler

Montague averaging a league best 21.9 points.

As for the girls, Rachel Kern’s Lady Wave are 2-9 and have had difficulty getting everyone together at

any one time due to Covid protocols. Sophomores Skyler Fletcher and Minaxi Pandey along with seniors

Nyesha Wright, Allison Powell, and Abbie Yoder, and junior Libby McKinney see the majority of game

action. Tipp, Sidney, and Butler are the class of the league with Sidney sophomore Allie Stockton

pouring in 20.2 a game.

In the Cross County Conference, congratulations go to Tri-Village girls coach Brad Gray for notching

his 300th career win last week. His young talented team along with Bradford and Arcanum seem to have

separated from the rest of the pack. In boys CCC play Tri-Village with a long, lean, athletic group of

underclassmen leads the league with Arcanum and Miami close behind.

Versailles boys and girls are going through some growing pains this year in the Midwest Athletic

Conference, the boys at 3-8 and the girls at 4-9. Minsters boys and girls lead in the current standings.

Alabama’s win over THE ended a strange season for the Big Ten champions and their multitude of

fans on a sour note. The Buckeyes will be having sleepless nights with thoughts of DeVonta Smith, Mac

Jones, and Najee Harris dancing in their heads.

Nonetheless it was a season to be proud of and a top two recruiting class will help ease the sting of losing to an outstanding Crimson Tide team.

We’ll take a look at high school bowling, swimming, and wrestling as well as college and pro sports in

future articles.

If you have any upcoming events or topics you’d wish covered or publicized contact

Gaylen Blosser at the Advocate and we’ll get it in the paper and on-line.

A reminder that all Greenville boys and girls basketball games are livestreamed and later delayed telecast on YouTube at The Wave at GHS and ghs@imtv.

Until next time, stay healthy and active!!

By Dr. Alex Warner SHOTS IN THE DARKE

Dr. Alex Warner a contributing columnist for the Daily Advocate

Dr. Alex Warner a contributing columnist for the Daily Advocate