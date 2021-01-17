Miller and Canan set Bradford marks

BRADFORD – Two Bradford milestones were reached in the Lady Railroaders 73-33 CCC win over the Twin Valley South Lady Panthers.

“We came out hitting shots early, playing well,” said Bradford coach Chris Besecker. “We executed at the offensive end – the kids were seeing the floor and finding each other. We had a lot of good passes, the kids were getting open and moving without the ball. Obviously Austy (Miller) was shooting lights out and that was nice to see.”

Early in the second quarter Bradford junior Austy Miller scored her 1,000th point and Lady Railroaders’ senior guard Emma Canan set a new school assist record of 237 in the fourth.

Austy had 10 points the first quarter, hit a three to start the second quarter and that gave her 1,000 and then Emma got the assist record early in the fourth quarter,” Coach Besecker noted.

Five Lady Roaders scored in the opening period led by 10 Miller points to lead 20-7 after one quarter of play.

Miller drained an early second quarter 3-pointer to earn her 1,000th career point on her way to scoring 14 second period points leading the Lady Roaders to a 41-21 halftime advantage.

Defense by both teams had Bradford taking Period No. 3 by a 12-7 score with Miller hitting three 2 point baskets for 6 points sending the teams to the final period with the Lady Railroaders in control with a 53-28 lead.

The fourth quarter went to Bradford with Canan getting her record setting assist and Miller hitting her fourth trey of the night and going 2-2 at the charity stripe.

The duo of Miller and Canan benefited from each other’s on-court play with Many of Canan’s assists, a four year starter coming by way of Miller baskets and many Miller points the result of Canan assists.

“It couldn’t have worked out any better,” Coach Besecker said. “It was neat to see that happen on the same night.”

Miller led Bradford and all scorers with a game high 35 points while running her total to 1,022 points.

BOXSCORE:

BRADFORD 73, TWIN VALLEY SOUTH 33

BRADFORD – A. Miller 35, R. Canan 9, R. Harleman 9, C. Mead 6, I. Hamilton 3, E. Canan 3, A. Fike 3, B. Crickmore 3, A. Gade 2 – TOTALS 21 7-8 8 73

TWIN VALLEY SOUTH – M. Neal 13, T. Clark 7, M. Newport 6, K. Burkett 3, A. McGuire 2, J. Sarver 2 – TOTALS 8 8-19 3 33

3-POINTERS:

Bradford 8 (A. Miller 4, I. Hamilton 1, E. Canan 1, A. Fike 1, R. Canan 1)

Twin Valley South 3 (M. Neal 2, K. Burkett 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

20-21-12-20 73 Bradford

07-14-07-05 33 Twin Valley South

The Lady Railroaders’ Austy Miller scores her 1,000th career point in Bradford’s CCC win over Twin Valley South. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_.-Austy-Miller-1000-points-1.jpg The Lady Railroaders’ Austy Miller scores her 1,000th career point in Bradford’s CCC win over Twin Valley South. Bradford’s Emma Canan sets a new Lady Railroaders career assist record in the team’s win over the Twin Valley South Lady Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_.-Emma-Canon-Career-record-1.jpg Bradford’s Emma Canan sets a new Lady Railroaders career assist record in the team’s win over the Twin Valley South Lady Panthers.

