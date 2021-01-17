Lady Patriots defeat Covington

NEW MADISON – It was a battle between two 9-2 teams coming in and for nearly 2 quarters the visiting Covington Buccaneers went toe-to-toe with Tri-Village. But the Patriots used a strong game getting to the rim to break down the Buccs defense to pull away in the second half to win 65-44 and stay undefeated in the Cross County Conference.

In the first quarter Covington matched the Patriots offensively and went ahead 13-12 on a Carlie Besecker fielder … but Delaney Gray fired in a triple from the deep corner at 2:13 to go back up 15-13 and the Patriots never trailed again and ended the quarter up 19-13.

Torie Richards and Morgan Hunt each scored 5 points to lead the PATS in the first quarter.

Covington came out of their zone playing man to man in the 2nd quarter and the offense slowed down for both teams. Rylee Sagester was able to get to the rim and score 6 points in the frame as TV took a 31-23 lead at the half.

Tri-Village was all business after the break and Morgan Hunt and Rylee Sagester took over in the 3rd quarter. Hunt scored 9 and Sagester 8 as the Patriots jumped ahead 52-33.

Playing catch-up in the final stanza was too much for the Buccs to overcome despite the efforts of Claudia Harrington scoring 14 points, Carlie Besecker 12 and Ellie Hedges 9 for Covington.

Rylee Sagester led all scorers with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, Morgan Hunt had 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists and Meghan Downing had a double-double;10 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 assists. Torie Richards and Delanee Gray both buried two triples a piece. As a team, the Lady Patriots shot 55% from the field and committed only 11 turnovers. Tri-Village now improves to 10-2 overall and (6-0) in the CCC. They will play a game rescheduled at Ansonia on Monday.

