Patriots 13-0 with win over Bradford

The TV Patriots improve to 13-0 by defeating the Bradford in boy’s basketball

By Dale Barger

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village got off to a good start offensively vs the visiting Railroaders jumping out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and steadily increasing it each quarter on the way to an 81-47 victory to remain undefeated on the season at 13-0.

All five TV starters scored in the opening frame for 15 points while limiting Bradford to just 6 points for a 15-6 advantage. The highlight in the quarter was an alley-oop to Layne Sarver for a two-handed jam.

The Railroaders matched the Patriots 15 in the 2nd quarter … but TV upped the ante scoring 21 for a 36-21 lead at the break.

Sarver scored 16 in the first half for TV, while Parker Davidson put up 8 for Bradford at the half.

The Patriots defense was a little stingier in the 3rd which created turnovers leading to easy scores and 27 points to jump ahead 63-31.

Josh Scantland started the final stanza on a one handed dunk with an and one finish before taking a seat for the night. Tri-Village went on to win the game 81-47 to remain undefeated in the Cross County Conference at 6-0.

Layne Sarver led all scorers with 24 points and Parker Davidson had 22 for Bradford. Other double figure scorers were Josh Scantland with 15 and Dalton Delong with 13.

Tri-Village will put their undefeated record on the line Tuesday night when they host Arcanum who is 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the league for a big CCC showdown.

Box Scores

Score By Quarters

BRAD 06 … 15 … 10 … 16 – 47

TV 15 … 21 … 27 … 18 – 81

Team Scoring

BRAD Monnin 7, Hill 3, Davidson 22, Leach 4, Wills 2, Jones 8, Miller 1;

Totals 2-13-15/30 – 47

TV Delong 13, Suggs 7, Scantland 15, Hale 4, Sarver 24, Linkous 2, Finkbine 7;

Totals 6-24-14/26

Bradford’s Parker Davidson scores for the Railroaders in Cross County Conference game at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Parker_Davidson.jpg Bradford’s Parker Davidson scores for the Railroaders in Cross County Conference game at Tri-Village. Layne Sarver scores 2 of his game high points to lead the Tri-Village Patriots in a CCC win over Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Layne_Sarver-4-.jpg Layne Sarver scores 2 of his game high points to lead the Tri-Village Patriots in a CCC win over Bradford.