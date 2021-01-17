Patriots 13-0 with win over Bradford

The TV Patriots improve to 13-0 by defeating the Bradford in boy’s basketball
By Dale Barger
NEW MADISON – Tri-Village got off to a good start offensively vs the visiting Railroaders jumping out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and steadily increasing it each quarter on the way to an 81-47 victory to remain undefeated on the season at 13-0.
All five TV starters scored in the opening frame for 15 points while limiting Bradford to just 6 points for a 15-6 advantage. The highlight in the quarter was an alley-oop to Layne Sarver for a two-handed jam.
The Railroaders matched the Patriots 15 in the 2nd quarter … but TV upped the ante scoring 21 for a 36-21 lead at the break.
Sarver scored 16 in the first half for TV, while Parker Davidson put up 8 for Bradford at the half.
The Patriots defense was a little stingier in the 3rd which created turnovers leading to easy scores and 27 points to jump ahead 63-31.
Josh Scantland started the final stanza on a one handed dunk with an and one finish before taking a seat for the night. Tri-Village went on to win the game 81-47 to remain undefeated in the Cross County Conference at 6-0.
Layne Sarver led all scorers with 24 points and Parker Davidson had 22 for Bradford. Other double figure scorers were Josh Scantland with 15 and Dalton Delong with 13.
Tri-Village will put their undefeated record on the line Tuesday night when they host Arcanum who is 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the league for a big CCC showdown.
Box Scores
Score By Quarters
BRAD 06 … 15 … 10 … 16 – 47
TV 15 … 21 … 27 … 18 – 81
Team Scoring
BRAD Monnin 7, Hill 3, Davidson 22, Leach 4, Wills 2, Jones 8, Miller 1;
Totals 2-13-15/30 – 47
TV Delong 13, Suggs 7, Scantland 15, Hale 4, Sarver 24, Linkous 2, Finkbine 7;
Totals 6-24-14/26