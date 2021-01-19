Arcanum downs Lady Railroaders

BRADFORD –The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Bradford Lady Railroader 64-39 in CCC play.

“Big adjustments, just being aggressive and setting the tempo and being able to get some transition buckets,” Arcanum coach Abbey Moore said of her team’s play. “That is key for us – to be able to score in transition and we were able to do that today.”

“We ran into a buzz saw today,” said Bradford coach Chris Besecker.

The Lady Railroaders took a 12-10 lead after one period of action with Cassie Mead leading the way with 8 Bradford points including two 3-pointers.

Arcanum battled back in period No. 2 outscoring the Lady Roaders 29-13 sending the teams to the break with the Lady Trojans in control with a 39-25 advantage.

Hailey Unger pace the Lady Trojans with 11 second quarter points including three 3-pointers and 2-2 at the free throw line, Taylor Gray and Kaitlyn Toy each scored 7 points with both knocking down a trey and Madelyn Fearon chipped in with 4 points including a triple.

“Kaitlyn is going to be key for us come post season,” said Coach Moore. “We know Madelyn, Hailey and Taylor are going to draw a lot of the attention and that is going to open up opportunity for the other two girls on the floor and Kaitlyn stepped up in that role today.

“Taylor played big,” Moore added. “She was able to finish and be strong.”

Arcanum extended its lead to 56-32 after third quarter play led by Ungers two 3-pointers and a basket good for 8-points, Toy added a triple and a bucket for 5 points and Gray rounded out the third with 4-points.

With the game in hand, Arcanum played a deliberate fourth quarter outscoring the home team 8-7 with Gray leading the Lady Trojans with 6 points Austy Miller hitting her second Bradford 3-pointer of the night to give Arcanum a 25 point road win.

“Those guys were shooting lights out and when you give them any kind of room at all – they were draining them and they are so quick,” Coach Besecker stated. “You tighten up on them and then they beat you on the dribble.”

Both teams had a good showing at the free throw line; Arcanum 9-10 and Bradford 13-16 throws.

Unger and Gray lead Arcanum and all scorers with 19 points.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 64, BRADFORD 39

ARCANUM – H. Unger 19, T. Gray 19, K. Toy 12, M. Fearon 9, M. McCans 3, K. Freeman 2 – TOTALS 11 9-10 11 64

BRADFORD – A. Miller 12, C. Mead 8, R. Canan 8, E. Canan 5, R. Harleman 4 – TOTALS 7 13-16 4 39

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 11 (H. Unger 5, M. Fearon 2, K. Toy 2, M. McCans 1, T. Gray 1)

Bradford 4 (A. Miller 2, C. Mead 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

10-29-17-08 64 Arcanum

12-13-07-07 39 Bradford

Kaitlyn Toy nails a 3-pointer for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans Cross County Conference win over Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Kaitlyn-Toy.jpg Kaitlyn Toy nails a 3-pointer for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans Cross County Conference win over Bradford. Bradford’s Rylee Canan puts up a shot for the Lady Railroaders in home game with the Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Rylee-Canan.jpg Bradford’s Rylee Canan puts up a shot for the Lady Railroaders in home game with the Lady Trojans. Taylor Gray drains an Arcanum 3-pointer in the Lady Trojans CCC win over Bradford https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Taylor-Gray.jpg Taylor Gray drains an Arcanum 3-pointer in the Lady Trojans CCC win over Bradford Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Austy-Miller.jpg Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Cassie Mead drills a Bradford triple in the Lady Roaders home game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Cassie-Mead.jpg Cassie Mead drills a Bradford triple in the Lady Roaders home game with Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hailey Unger nails one of her 5 treys in Arcanum’s win over the Lady Railroaders. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Hailey-Unger.jpg Hailey Unger nails one of her 5 treys in Arcanum’s win over the Lady Railroaders. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

