Versailles tops Bellefontaine

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tigers defeated the visiting Bellefontaine Chieftains 50-44 after trailing much of the game.

Bellefontaine jumped out to an 11 point 18-7 first quarter lead with 0:49 on the clock before rebounding to trail 18-10 with one quarter in the book. Versailles 6’5” sophomore Connor Stonebraker accounted for 5 Tigers first quarter points.

“We don’t see a lot of zone and they throw different zones at you all night long,” Swank noted. “Henry Stolly does a great job at keeping things mixed up all night long – it keeps you on your toes.”

Versailles took advantage of 9 Stonebraker second quarter points including 3-3 at the line to take Period No. 2 by a 14-6 score with the teams heading to the break tied 24-24.

“We were able to adjust well enough to hit a few inside,” said Swank. “We really didn’t hit anything from outside so we worked it inside a bit more which is good to see against a zone.”

The home standing Tigers closed out the third quarter 3 points better than Bellefontaine to lead 36-33 heading to the final period of play. Stonebraker paced Versailles with 4 third quarter points.

Versailles took the final period 14-11 but not before tailing by 4 points in the fourth to earn the non-conference win over the visiting Bellefontaine Chieftains.

“They got up 4 their late and we responded,” said Swank. “That is good to see that we’re learning, we’re growing from game to game.”

Stonebraker led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 24 points including a perfect 8-8 at the charity stripe.

“He has grown a lot,” Coach Swank said of Stonebraker. “I am more impressed with him helping us defend the post than just scoring. He is a sophomore, he is still growing into his body but he is developing as a defender and we need guys in the post that can defend.”

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 50, BELLEFONTAINE 44

VERSAILLES – C. Stonebraker 24, Jaydon Litten 9, J. DeMange 6, E. McEldowney 4, T. Jones 4, Jacob Litten 2, N. McEldowney 1 – TOTALS 18 11-13 1 50

BELLEFONTAINE – J. Baughman 16, K. Smith 15, J. Campbell 7, C. Snapp 4, H. Warner 2 – TOTALS 11 4-10 6 44

3-POINTERS

Versailles 1 (Jaydon Litten 1)

Bellefontaine 6 (J. Baughman 4, K. Smith 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

10-14-12-14 50 Versailles

18-06-09-11 44 Bellefontaine

Versailles 6’5” Connor Stonebraker hits a free throw to go a perfect 8-8 at the line and lead all scorers with a game high 24 points in the Tigers win over Bellefontaine. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Connor-Stonebraker-vs-Bellefontaine.jpg Versailles 6’5” Connor Stonebraker hits a free throw to go a perfect 8-8 at the line and lead all scorers with a game high 24 points in the Tigers win over Bellefontaine. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Versailles sophomore Connor Stonebraker paces the Tigers with a game high 24 points.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

