State ranked Tipp tops Lady Wave

GREENVILLE – The Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils brought a perfect 10-0 season mark to Greenville to take on the Lady Wave and left town with an unblemished 11-0 mark in defeating the home team 49-23.

“There is a reason they are ranked in the state,” said Greenville coach, Rachael Kerns. “They are a solid program and all their girls who come out and play – they know how to play the game of basketball. They are really nice basketball players.”

After 11 games the Lady Red Devils are sporting 55.3 points per game while holding its opponents to 29.7 points a contest.

“I feel like the score doesn’t show how the game really went but give credit to Tipp, they are a really nice solid team,” Kerns stated.

The Lady Wave gave Tippecanoe all they wanted in the first half of play including a 6-5 Greenville lead with 4:50 on the first quarter clock.

The Lady Red Devils looked like they were going to run away with the game early closing out the opening period on an 11-2 run to lead 16-8 after one quarter of play.

Greenville battled back in the second quarter cutting the Lady Red Devils lead to a 1 point 16-15 advantage at 4:56 in the second only to have Tipp take advantage of a 9-0 run to grab its first double digit lead of the night at 25-15.

The teams headed to the halftime break with the state’s No. 13 ranked DII team holding a single digit 25 17 lead.

“That first half of basketball was probably the best half of basketball we have played all year,” Kerns said. “Defensively we got after it, we were strong, they didn’t get a lot of offensive rebounds.”

Period No. 3 saw the Lady Wave continue a solid defense holding Tipp to a total of 10 points in the quarter while getting 6 points in the paint from senior Abbie Yoder to send the teams to the final quarter of play with the Lady Red Devils leading 35-23.

“We did a lot of really great things in the first half and the third quarter we did a lot of good things,” Kerns noted.

The Tipp girls finally pulled away in the fourth taking the quarter 14-0 but not before Coach Kerns emptied her bench with 3 minutes to play giving younger players an opportunity on the court.

“We always seem to have that one quarter that we can’t get out of,” said Kerns,” and today it was the fourth quarter.”

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 23, TIPPECANOE 49

GREENVILLE – A. Yoder 8, A. Powell 4, N. Wright 3, S. Fletcher 3, J. Camacho 3, L. McKinney 2 – TOTALS 7 3-8 2 23

TIPPECANOE – A. Mader 15, R. Wildermuth 15, H. Wildermuth 4, K. Hemmelgarn 4, C. Siefring 4, O. Spiller 3, A. Mader 2, K. Smith 2 – TOTALS 10 14-18 5 49

3-POINTERS:

Greenville 2 (N. Wright 1, J. Camacho 1)

Tippecanoe 5, (A. Mader 2, R. Wildermuth 2, O. Spiller1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

08-09-06-00 23 Greenville

16-09-10-14 49 Tippecanoe

Abbie Yoder scores for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL matchup with undefeated and state ranked Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Abbie-Yoder.jpg Abbie Yoder scores for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL matchup with undefeated and state ranked Tippecanoe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Allison Powell puts up a shot in the Lady Wave’s home game with the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Allison-Powell.jpg Allison Powell puts up a shot in the Lady Wave’s home game with the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Josie Camacho hits a second quarter 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL matchup with Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Josie-Camacho.jpg Josie Camacho hits a second quarter 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL matchup with Tippecanoe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Libby McKinney takes a shot in the Lady Wave’s Miami Valley League game with the Lady Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Libby-McKinney-1.jpg Libby McKinney takes a shot in the Lady Wave’s Miami Valley League game with the Lady Red Devils. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Lilly Hayes drives the baseline for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s Wednesday night home game with Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Lilley-Hayes.jpg Lilly Hayes drives the baseline for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s Wednesday night home game with Tippecanoe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Minaxi Pandy works her way to the basket for the Lady Wave in the team’s game the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Minaxi-Pandey.jpg Minaxi Pandy works her way to the basket for the Lady Wave in the team’s game the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher puts up a shot in the paint for the Lady Wave in MVL action with Tipp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Skylar-Fletcher.jpg Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher puts up a shot in the paint for the Lady Wave in MVL action with Tipp. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122