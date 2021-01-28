Wave drops MVL matchup to Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave dropped a 59-36 Wednesday night MVL game to the visiting Piqua Indians.
“The kids keep working hard,” said Greenville coach, Bobby Jones. “We just keep chipping away.”
Piqua took the opening quarter 16-9 with three Wave putting 3 points each on the board including 3-pointers each from Reed Hanes and Jace Bunger and a basket and free throw from DJ Zimmer.
Greenville continued to struggle getting the ball to fall including the charity stripe where the team would go 1-8 as the visitors took period No. 2 by a 17-7 score sending the teams to the break with Piqua leading 33-16.
Greenville looked like a different team in the third as the team would outscore the Indians 14-10 putting a strong defense on display.
“Million Bryant was a bright spot defensively for us coming off the bench in the third defending against Piqua’s D. Roberts,” said Coach Jones. “He did a real nice job defensively.”
DJ Zimmer paced the third with 9 points, Bunger added a trey and Alex Baumgardner chipped in a basket making a 43-30 game with one final period to play.
The Wave struggled in fourth quarter play with Piqua taking the final quarter 16-6 to give the Indians the MVL win.
D. Roberts led Piqua and all scorers with a game high 18 points while DJ Zimmer was pacing Greenville with 14 points on the night.
BOXSCORE:
PIQUA 59, GREENVILLE 36
PIQUA – D. Roberts 18, G. Schrubb 10, J. Lewis 10, B. Roberts 5, T. Kemp 5, D. Sever 4, C. Lyons 3, K. Patton 2, A. Burns 2 – TOTALS 17 16-28 3 59
GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 14, J. Bunger 7, R. Hanes 5, A. Baumgardner 4, H. Bush 3, N. Curtis 3 – TOTALS 10 4-13 4 36
3-POINTERS:
Piqua 3 (G. Schrubb 2, B. Roberts 1)
Greenville 4 (J. Bunger 2, R. Hanes 1, N. Curtis 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
16-17-10-16 59 Piqua
09-07-14-06 36 Greenville
Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122