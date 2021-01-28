Posted on by

Wave drops MVL matchup to Piqua


By Gaylen Blosser - DarkeCountyMedia.com

Alex Baumgardner scores in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night MVL matchup with Piqua.

Alex Baumgardner scores in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night MVL matchup with Piqua.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Greenville varsity coach, Bobby Jones looks on as his team plays the visiting Piqua Indians.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Greenville’s DJ Zimmer scores for the Wave in MVL action with the Piqua Indians.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Hayden Bush drives the lane in MVL action for the Green Wave.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

The Wave’s Jace Bunger draws a foul in Greenville’s MVL matchup with Piqua.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Million Bryant looks to pass for Greenville in the team’s home game with Piqua.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Nolan Curtis (R) battles for a Greenville rebound in MVL action with the Indians.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Reed Hanes drives the lane for Greenville in MVL play with Piqua.


Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave dropped a 59-36 Wednesday night MVL game to the visiting Piqua Indians.

“The kids keep working hard,” said Greenville coach, Bobby Jones. “We just keep chipping away.”

Piqua took the opening quarter 16-9 with three Wave putting 3 points each on the board including 3-pointers each from Reed Hanes and Jace Bunger and a basket and free throw from DJ Zimmer.

Greenville continued to struggle getting the ball to fall including the charity stripe where the team would go 1-8 as the visitors took period No. 2 by a 17-7 score sending the teams to the break with Piqua leading 33-16.

Greenville looked like a different team in the third as the team would outscore the Indians 14-10 putting a strong defense on display.

“Million Bryant was a bright spot defensively for us coming off the bench in the third defending against Piqua’s D. Roberts,” said Coach Jones. “He did a real nice job defensively.”

DJ Zimmer paced the third with 9 points, Bunger added a trey and Alex Baumgardner chipped in a basket making a 43-30 game with one final period to play.

The Wave struggled in fourth quarter play with Piqua taking the final quarter 16-6 to give the Indians the MVL win.

D. Roberts led Piqua and all scorers with a game high 18 points while DJ Zimmer was pacing Greenville with 14 points on the night.

BOXSCORE:

PIQUA 59, GREENVILLE 36

PIQUA – D. Roberts 18, G. Schrubb 10, J. Lewis 10, B. Roberts 5, T. Kemp 5, D. Sever 4, C. Lyons 3, K. Patton 2, A. Burns 2 – TOTALS 17 16-28 3 59

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 14, J. Bunger 7, R. Hanes 5, A. Baumgardner 4, H. Bush 3, N. Curtis 3 – TOTALS 10 4-13 4 36

3-POINTERS:

Piqua 3 (G. Schrubb 2, B. Roberts 1)

Greenville 4 (J. Bunger 2, R. Hanes 1, N. Curtis 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

16-17-10-16 59 Piqua

09-07-14-06 36 Greenville

By Gaylen Blosser

DarkeCountyMedia.com

