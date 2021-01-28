Wave drops MVL matchup to Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave dropped a 59-36 Wednesday night MVL game to the visiting Piqua Indians.

“The kids keep working hard,” said Greenville coach, Bobby Jones. “We just keep chipping away.”

Piqua took the opening quarter 16-9 with three Wave putting 3 points each on the board including 3-pointers each from Reed Hanes and Jace Bunger and a basket and free throw from DJ Zimmer.

Greenville continued to struggle getting the ball to fall including the charity stripe where the team would go 1-8 as the visitors took period No. 2 by a 17-7 score sending the teams to the break with Piqua leading 33-16.

Greenville looked like a different team in the third as the team would outscore the Indians 14-10 putting a strong defense on display.

“Million Bryant was a bright spot defensively for us coming off the bench in the third defending against Piqua’s D. Roberts,” said Coach Jones. “He did a real nice job defensively.”

DJ Zimmer paced the third with 9 points, Bunger added a trey and Alex Baumgardner chipped in a basket making a 43-30 game with one final period to play.

The Wave struggled in fourth quarter play with Piqua taking the final quarter 16-6 to give the Indians the MVL win.

D. Roberts led Piqua and all scorers with a game high 18 points while DJ Zimmer was pacing Greenville with 14 points on the night.

BOXSCORE:

PIQUA 59, GREENVILLE 36

PIQUA – D. Roberts 18, G. Schrubb 10, J. Lewis 10, B. Roberts 5, T. Kemp 5, D. Sever 4, C. Lyons 3, K. Patton 2, A. Burns 2 – TOTALS 17 16-28 3 59

GREENVILLE – DJ Zimmer 14, J. Bunger 7, R. Hanes 5, A. Baumgardner 4, H. Bush 3, N. Curtis 3 – TOTALS 10 4-13 4 36

3-POINTERS:

Piqua 3 (G. Schrubb 2, B. Roberts 1)

Greenville 4 (J. Bunger 2, R. Hanes 1, N. Curtis 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

16-17-10-16 59 Piqua

09-07-14-06 36 Greenville

Alex Baumgardner scores in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night MVL matchup with Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Alex-Baumgardner.jpg Alex Baumgardner scores in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night MVL matchup with Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville varsity coach, Bobby Jones looks on as his team plays the visiting Piqua Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Coach-Bobby-Jones.jpg Greenville varsity coach, Bobby Jones looks on as his team plays the visiting Piqua Indians. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s DJ Zimmer scores for the Wave in MVL action with the Piqua Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_DJ-Zimmer-a.jpg Greenville’s DJ Zimmer scores for the Wave in MVL action with the Piqua Indians. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hayden Bush drives the lane in MVL action for the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Hayden-Bush-a.jpg Hayden Bush drives the lane in MVL action for the Green Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Wave’s Jace Bunger draws a foul in Greenville’s MVL matchup with Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Jace-Bunger-1.jpg The Wave’s Jace Bunger draws a foul in Greenville’s MVL matchup with Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Million Bryant looks to pass for Greenville in the team’s home game with Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Million-Bryant.jpg Million Bryant looks to pass for Greenville in the team’s home game with Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Nolan Curtis (R) battles for a Greenville rebound in MVL action with the Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Nolan-Curtis.jpg Nolan Curtis (R) battles for a Greenville rebound in MVL action with the Indians. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Reed Hanes drives the lane for Greenville in MVL play with Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Reed-Hanes-1.jpg Reed Hanes drives the lane for Greenville in MVL play with Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

