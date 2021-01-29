Arcanum earns senior night CCC win over Lady Hawks

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks 75-28 on senior night in Arcanum in Thursday night Cross County Conference play.

Arcanum honored Hanna Smith, the lone Lady Trojans senior represented on the 2020-2021 varsity basketball team prior to the start of the game.

Hannah is a hard worker,” said Arcanum coach Abbey Moore. “She doesn’t get as many minutes as the rest of the girls on the team but she gives it her all every day, she is here every day for practice and I am impressed by her work ethic. She is going to be a successful kid, never complains and never have any attitude out of her. Anything she does in the future she is going to be successful. I look forward to see what she is going to be able to become in the future.”

The teams played to a 2-2 tie in the opening 2 minutes before Arcanum would take the opening period 21-7 with Taylor Gray accounting for 8 points, Hailey Unger 7 points including a 3-pointer and 6 Madelyn Fearon points including 2-2 at the line.

“It took us a little bit to get going,” Moore s said of the team’s slow start.

Period No. 2 went to the Lady Trojans 24-11 led by 9 Fearon points including a triple, 6 Unger points, 5 points from Gray and Meghan McCans with 4 points to send the teams to the break with Arcanum leading 45-18.

Gray added 8 points in the third quarter lane to lead Arcanum to a 13-4 third giving the home team a 62-22 advantage with one period to play.

“That is going to take us to a whole new level when we have Taylor consistently giving that every night for our team,” Moore said. “That is going to help us in big games to be able to go inside out and relieve some of the pressure off of our guards – that will go along way.”

Led by Kaitlyn Toy’s 5 fourth quarter points including a 3-pointer, the Lady Trojans would close out the night with an impressive win improving to 9-2 in conference play.

“Playing good team basketball was a big part of our success tonight,” Coach Moore stated. “Seeing each other on the floor and anticipation where we are going to be is a big part of our success.”

Taylor Gray led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 23 points.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 75, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 28

ARCANUM – T. Gray 23, M. Fearon 20, H. Unger 17, K. Toy 7, M. McCans 4, Ellie Fout 2, H. Smith 2 – TOTALS 29 5-7 4 75

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY – T. Stachler 7, M. Hiestand 7, A. Byram 4, M. Townsend 4, J. Hoggatt 2, E. Scholl 2, K. Stachler 2 – TOTALS 10 2-5 2 28

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 4 (M. Fearon 2, H. Unger 1, K. Toy 1)

Mississinaw Valley 2 (T. Stachler 1, M. Hiestand 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

21-24-17-13 75 Arcanum

07-11-04-06 28 Mississinawa Valley

Madelyn Fearon races the ball upcourt for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans CCC win over MV. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_aMadelyn-Fearon.jpg Madelyn Fearon races the ball upcourt for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans CCC win over MV. Ellie Fout scores in the lane for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans Thursday night home win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Ellie-Fout.jpg Ellie Fout scores in the lane for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans Thursday night home win. The Lady Trojans’ Hailey Unger scores for Arcanum in the team’s CCC win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Hailey-Unger-1.jpg The Lady Trojans’ Hailey Unger scores for Arcanum in the team’s CCC win. Arcanum senior, Hannah Smith scores for the Lady Trojans in the team’s senior night win over the Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Hannah-Smith.jpg Arcanum senior, Hannah Smith scores for the Lady Trojans in the team’s senior night win over the Lady Blackhawks. Mattie Hiestand scores for the Lady Blackhawks in CCC play at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Mattie-Hiestand.jpg Mattie Hiestand scores for the Lady Blackhawks in CCC play at Arcanum. Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Stachler hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Blackhawks at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Taylor-Stachler-1.jpg Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Stachler hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Blackhawks at Arcanum. Taylor Gray score two of her game high 23 points to lead all scorers in Arcanum’s win over Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_z-Taylor-Gray.jpg Taylor Gray score two of her game high 23 points to lead all scorers in Arcanum’s win over Mississinawa Valley.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

