Jets earn senior night win over Bradford

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Seniors Aidan Luchini and Cavin Baker led the Jets to a 69-42 win over Bradford on “Senior Night” Luchini scored 16 and Baker 13. Gabe Sargent added 12 & Ky Cool and Jayce Byers each pumped in 10 points in the win. The Jets Basketball team improves to 8-4 overall & 6-1 in the CCC.

Senior cheerleaders being recognized were Caroline Kress, Hayleigh Spires, Miranda Bridenbaugh, Rileigh Vance and Tristen Collins.

Bradford got on the board first but the first quarter was a slow pace with the Jets connecting on a couple of triples from Cavin Baker and Jayce Byers to jump ahead to 12-7 after the 1st quarter.

The Jets defensive pressure generated offense in the 2nd quarter, 22 in total as they surged ahead of the Railroaders holding them to just 4 points to take a 34-11 halftime lead.

The Jets pushed the ball and shared it well with all 5 starters scoring in the frame with Gabe Sargent and Baker each scoring 6 points to lead the way.

After the break the Jets tried to work the ball inside to senior Aidan Luchini who would score 9 points in the period as the FM went up 55-23.

Bradford would win the final stanza 19-14 but it was Franklin Monroe winning the game convincingly 69-42.

It’s always a good night when all 5 starters score in double figure and your two leading scorers are your seniors on senior night and Myers would expand on each of his seniors and the role they have grown into on the team.

“Cavin has grown into his ability, he wasn’t the man at all – and rightfullyso, buthe has worked hard on his game andit shows. We try to exploit him in a lot of our stuff and he does a really good job,” Myers beamed.

“With Aidan we are just trying to get the most out of him with his body and his ability to play in the post. Last year he was reluctant to do that, he has to draw a post presence for us to win and that’s tough because he is a good shooter and wants to shoot outside and he understands that which speaks to how good a teammate he is and his willingness to being coached,” Myers praised.

“Our seniors like to have fun but they understand the standard we have for them when they step onto the floor at Franklin Monroe whether it be for practice or a game. I think they’ve learned that from guys they have had ahead of them and maybe a tough couple of year here but they’re trying to do the right thing to get us back on the right track. I respect that as people, they’ve grown as young men and I respect that they come and want to get better no matter if it’s basketball or just in life and they have done that and I have a lot of respect for them doing that,” Myers concluded.

Box Scores

Score by Quarters

BR 07 … 04 … 12 … 19 – 42

FM 12 … 22 … 21 … 14 – 69

Team Scoring:

BR – Monnin 2, Hill 3, Davidson 9, Wills 10, Leach 4, Wills 2, Jones 8, Crickmore 2, Miller 2,

Totals 3-11-11/15 – 42

FM – Cool 10, Baker 13, Byers 10, Sargent 12, Luchini 16, Rumble 1, Keller 6, Yount 1,

Totals 6-22-7/10 – 69

Franklin Monroe seniors are honored before the varsity game with Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Seniors.jpg Franklin Monroe seniors are honored before the varsity game with Bradford. Parker Davidson scores for Bradford in the Railroaders game at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Parker_Davidson.jpg Parker Davidson scores for Bradford in the Railroaders game at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Baker.jpg Franklin Monroe senior, Aidan Luchini scores two of his game high 16 points lead all scorers in the Jets win over Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Luchini.jpg Franklin Monroe senior, Aidan Luchini scores two of his game high 16 points lead all scorers in the Jets win over Bradford. Dale Barger | Darke County Media