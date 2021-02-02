Bradford downs Lady Trailblazers

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lady Railroaders held on for a 42-39 win over the visiting National Trail Lady Blazers in Cross County Conference action.

“The kids have played a lot of ball,” said Bradford coach Chris Besecker. “They are veteran players.”

The Lady Blazers jumped out to a 7-4 lead at 3:15 in the first quarter before Bradford closed out play on a 6-4 run to trail 11-10 after one period of play.

The Lady Railroaders battled back to take Period No. 2 by a 13-7 count sending the teams to the break with Bradford holding a 23-18 advantage.

Bradford extended its third quarter lead to a double digit 29-19 advantage at 2:28 only to have National Trail use 10 unanswered points to even the score at 29-29 with 7:42 showing on the fourth quarter clock.

“Trail made plays, stuck shots, we weren’t sticking shots and they crawled back into it,” said Besecker.

“When we got down that fourth quarter with like two and a half to go, we didn’t panic. The kids just played basketball and made plays and got us back in the lead.”

The Lady Trailblazers surged ahead 36-34 at 2:33 in the fourth. Bradford trailed by a point, 37-36 with a minute to play and would use Miller’s free throw shooting to lead 38-37, 40-37 before Trail would trail 40-39 with 0:04.4 showing on the game clock. Miller knocked down 2 more free throws at 0:02.9 to give the Bradford junior 13 consecutive free throws and the Lady Roaders a 3-point CCC victory.

“That’s what we try to do in those situations,” Besecker state, “put the ball in Austy’s hands.”

After missing her first free throw of the game, Austy Miller canned 13 consecutive free throws to lead Bradford and all scorers with a game high 23 points.

The Lady Railroaders stand 15-5 on the season and 8-3 in conference play.

“We’re having a solid season,” concluded Coach Besecker. “Its been a pretty good year to date.”

BOXSCORE:

BRADFORD 42, NATIONAL TRAIL 39

BRADFORD – A. Miller 23, R. Canan 7, A. Fike 5, R. Harleman 5, C. Mead 2 – TOTALS 7 16-19 4 42

NATIONAL TRAIL – J. Jackson 12, S. Ward 12, M. Skinner 10, L. Benedict 5 – TOTALS 12 6-11 3 39

3-POINTERS:

Bradford 4 (A. Miller 2, A. Fike 1, R. Canan 1)

National Trail 3 (M. Skinner 2, L. Benedict 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

10-13-06-13 42 Bradford

11-07-09-12 39 National Trail

Austy Miller eyes the free throw line to seal the Lady Railroaders CCC win over National Trail. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Austy-Miller-free-throw.jpg Austy Miller eyes the free throw line to seal the Lady Railroaders CCC win over National Trail. Bradford’s Cassie Mead puts up a shot in the Lady Roaders win over National Trail. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Cassie-Mead.jpg Bradford’s Cassie Mead puts up a shot in the Lady Roaders win over National Trail. Remi Harleman scores for the Bradford Lady Railroaders in the team’s win over the Lady Blazers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Remi-Harleman.jpg Remi Harleman scores for the Bradford Lady Railroaders in the team’s win over the Lady Blazers. Austy Miller scores two of her game high 23 points for Bradford in the Lady Railroaders CCC win over National Trail. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_z-Austy-Miller.jpg Austy Miller scores two of her game high 23 points for Bradford in the Lady Railroaders CCC win over National Trail. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

