Lady Patriots defeat Northmont

NEW MADISON – The #9 AP State Poll DIV Tri-Village girls basketball team defeated Northmont 77-28 in non-league action to improve to 15-2 on the year.

The Patriots were firing on all cylinders in the first quarter that saw Rylee Sagester score 17 points in the period including 5 triples to race out to a 27-4 lead.

Tri-Village defense was swarming as the Thunderbolts struggled to get the ball into a half-court offense.

In the second quarter the Patriots attacked Northmont inside with Morgan Hunt doing damage with 10 points inside, while Sagester netter two more treys for 24 points at the half.

The third quarter was all TV again with Sagester adding two more threes and tallying 32 points after three quarters of play and Hunt added another 12 points to put the home team in front 69-16.

With the starters taking a seat for the remainder of the game the Junior Varsity girls were getting in on the action, although the T-Bolts would claim the last quarter 16-8 it was the Tri-Village claiming victory 77-28.

Rylee Sagester scored 32 points on 8 triples out of 15 attempts and going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and picked up 6 steals. Morgan Hunt 30 points on an incredible 15-of-16 field goal attempts. Meghan Downing had 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks and Torie Richards passed out 7 dimes.

Tri-Village will be back in action Thursday when they host Twin Valley South for senior night.

Box Scores

Score By Quarters

TV 27 … 19 … 21 … 08 – 77

NM 04 … 08 … 04 … 16 – 28

Team Scoring

TV: Sagester 32, Gray 3, Hunt 30, Scantland 5, Richards 3, Sprowl 2; Totals 10-20-7/7 – 77

NM: Thompson 2, Jones 3, Bradford 10, Turner 8, Gunn 3, Byrd 2: Totals 1-11-3/9 – 28

Rylee Sagester drives the lane for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots non-conference win over Northmont. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Morgan Hunt scores in the lane for Tri-Village in the Lady Patiots win over the visiting Northmont Lady Bolts. Dale Barger | Darke County Media