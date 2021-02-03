Lady Wave falls to Stebbins

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave dropped a 46-33 matchup to the visiting Stebbins Lady Indians in Miami Valley League play as the team struggles with several shutdowns over the season due to COVID.

“Nothing has been normal this year at all, nothing has been normal,” said Greenville coach, Rachael Kerns. “We have to learn to have a little more fight, be a little more resilient, have a little bit better bounce-back.”

The visitors took the opening quarter by a 9-7 score with Skylar Fletcher hitting two baskets and Allison Powell going 3-4 at the charity stripe to pace the Lady Wave.

The Lady Wave struggled to get the ball to drop in second period play with the Lady Indians taking the quarter 12-5 giving the Dayton school a 21-12 advantage heading to the break.

Greenville battled back in period No. 3 outscoring the visitors 11-9 to trail 30-23 with one quarter to play.

Abbie Yoder accounted for 4-points, Fletcher drilled a 3-pointer and Nyesha Wright and Minaxi Pandey each scored a basket.

The Lady Indians put the game away in the fourth outscoring the home team 16-10 to earn the MVL win.

“A tough loss,” Coach Kerns said following the game. “We really struggled to find a way to score. We were 1-17 from the 3-point line, just needed a few more of those to fall.

The Lady Wave shot a respectable 10-14 at the free throw line on the night.

“We need to figure out how we can get to the free throw line a little bit more,” Coach Kerns concluded.

Skylar Fletcher paced Greenville with 13-points.

The Lady Wave close out regular season play this Friday at home when the Piqua Lady Indians come to town. There will be no JV game. The varsity game has a 6 p.m. start time.

The No. 9 seed Lady Wave travel to Tecumseh High School for first round DII tournament play, Saturday, February 13 with a 4 p.m. start time against the No. 5 seed Urbana Lady Hillclimbers.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 33, STEBBINS 46

GREENVILLE – S. Fletcher 13, A. Powell 8, A. Yoder 4, M. Pandey 4, A. Wright 2, L. McKinney 1, L. Hayes 1 – TOTALS 10 10-14 1 33

STEBBINS – K. Seibel 16, S. Coaston 9, Z. Ledbetter 8, A. Combs 6, B. Roche 5, B. Winslow 2 – TOTALS 13 5-13 5 46

3-POINTERS:

Greenville 1 (S. Fletcher 1)

Stebbins 5 (A. Combs 2, Z. Ledbetter 1, B. Roche 1, S. Coaston 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

07-05-11-10 33 Greenville

09-12-09-16 46 Stebbins

Greenville sophomore Skylar Fletcher hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in Tuesday night MVL play with Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Skylar-Fletcher.jpg Greenville sophomore Skylar Fletcher hits a 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in Tuesday night MVL play with Stebbins. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

