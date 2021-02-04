Wave falls to Yellow Jackets

GREENVILLE – Greenville dropped a 62-31 Wednesday night home MVL matchup to the Sidney Yellow Jackets.

The Wave struggled out of the gate with the visitors taking the opening period by a 17-5 count.

“Obviously we struggle to score,” said Greenville first year head coach Bobby Jones. “Part of that is we exert so much energy on the defensive end that we’re a little tired on the offensive end.”

“The things we aren’t able to do offensively are things that we are going to correct in the offseason,” continued Jones. “Our guys know that we have to have a really good spring, fall and summer – they understand that and that is what we are building towards.”

Period No. 2 went to the Yellow Jackets 19-12 sending the teams to the halftime lockers with Sidney holding a 36-17 advantage.

Greenville was unable to generate third quarter scoring as the Yellow Jackets would push its lead to 48-17 by the end of three, outscoring the home team 12-0 in the period.

The Yellow Jackets hit and impressive 23-28 free throws while Greenville was 8-15 at the charity stripe.

The team’s played to a 14-14 fourth quarter giving the Yellow Jackets their eighth win of the season improving to 8-6 while Greenville stands at 2-16 on the year.

The Yellow Jackets hit and impressive 23-28 free throws while Greenville was 8-15 at the charity stripe.

“When we put our minds to it we are a pretty good defensive team,” Coach Jones stated.

For most of the season we have done a very good job on the defensive end given the talent that we’re having to guard night in and night out on the fly night after night after night.”

“It’s not ideal when you have to play three games in a week but it is what it is,” added Jones. “We learn from it and that’s all we can do but our kids continue to battle. Tonight it was nice to see them be there for each other when things started getting a little bit chippy and then able to settle down, refocus and execute a little better on the floor.”

BOXSCORE:

SIDNEY 62, GREENVILLE 31

SIDNEY – A. Martin 13, C. Johnson 11, R. Schloss 8, D. Taborn 7, C. Vordemark 6, J. Swiger 6, D. Meyer 4, I. Huggins 2, S. Reynolds 2, L. Davis 2, D. Basil 1 – TOTALS 12 23-28 5 62

GREENVILLE – N. Curtis 12, DJ Zimmer 8, J. Bunger 7, R. Hanes 2, H. Bush 2 – TOTALS 7 8-15 3 31

3-POINTERS:

Sidney 5 (R. Schloss 2, D. Taborn 1, C. Johnson 1, C. Vordemark 1)

Greenville 3 (N. Curtis 3)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

17-19-12-14 62 Sidney

05-12-00-14 31 Greenville

Jace Bunger scores for Greenville in MVL contest with Sidney. Jace Bunger drives to the hoop for Greenville in Wednesday night action with Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Jace-Bunger-b.jpg Jace Bunger scores for Greenville in MVL contest with Sidney. Jace Bunger drives to the hoop for Greenville in Wednesday night action with Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Jace-Bunger.jpg Million Bryant drives against a Sidney defender for Greenville in MVL action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Million-Bryant.jpg Million Bryant drives against a Sidney defender for Greenville in MVL action. Nolan Curtis scores for Greenville to lead the Wave in scoring against Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Nolan-Curtis.jpg Nolan Curtis scores for Greenville to lead the Wave in scoring against Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Green Wave’s Reed Hanes cuts to the lane in MVL action with Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Reed-Hanes.jpg The Green Wave’s Reed Hanes cuts to the lane in MVL action with Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Alex Baumgardner puts up a shot in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night action with Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Alex-Baumgardner-b.jpg Alex Baumgardner puts up a shot in the lane for Greenville in Wednesday night action with Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Alex Baumgardner battles for a Greenville rebound in Miami Valley League play with the Sidney Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Alex-Baumgardner.jpg Alex Baumgardner battles for a Greenville rebound in Miami Valley League play with the Sidney Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s DJ Zimmer draws a foul in MVL action with the Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_DJ-Zimmer-b.jpg Greenville’s DJ Zimmer draws a foul in MVL action with the Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Green Wave, DJ Zimmer drives to the bucket in varsity action with the visiting Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_DJ-Zimmer.jpg Green Wave, DJ Zimmer drives to the bucket in varsity action with the visiting Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hayden Bush stretches to the basket for a shot in the Wave’s home game with the Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Hayden-Bush-b.jpg Hayden Bush stretches to the basket for a shot in the Wave’s home game with the Yellow Jackets. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hayden Bush puts up a Greenville shot in the team’s home MVL game with Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Hayden-Bush.jpg Hayden Bush puts up a Greenville shot in the team’s home MVL game with Sidney. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122