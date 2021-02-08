Posted on by

Franklin Monroe holds Homecoming


Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch crowned Franklin Monroe King and Queen.

By Dale Barger - DarkeCountyMedia.com

Franklin Monroe King & Queen Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch.

Franklin Monroe King & Queen Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe freshman class representatives Abby Krauss and Dalton Winterrowd.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Hayleigh Spires and Brendan Hosler.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe sophomore class representatives Jaliyah Nichols and Blake Addis.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Little Princess Rhyan Cool and Little Prince Liam Vance.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Reagan Warner and Ethan Fee.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Chloe McGlinch and Cavin Baker.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Alyssa Suter and Micah Stacy.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe junior class representatives Skylar Bauman and Ky Cool.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Rileigh Vance and Dean Sease.


Dale Barger | Darke County Media

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe held their formal Homecoming Court Ceremony.

Court representatives this year were; freshman class Miss Abby Krauss & Mr. Dalton Winterrowd, sophomore class Miss Jaliyah Nichols & Mr. Blake Addis and junior class Miss Skylar Bauman & Mr. Ky Cool.

Queen Candidates were Miss Hayleigh Spires, Miss Chloe McGlinch, Miss Alyssa Suter, Miss Rileigh Vance and Miss Raegan Warner.

King Candidates were Mr. Brendan Hosler, Mr. Cavin Baker, Mr. Micah Stacy, Mr. Dean Sease and Mr. Ethan Fee.

The Little Princess was Miss Rhyan Cool and Little Prince Mr. Liam Vance.

This years King & Queen were Mr. Ethan Fee and Miss Chloe McGlinch.

Franklin Monroe King & Queen Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Ethan_Fee-Chloe_McGlinch.jpgFranklin Monroe King & Queen Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe freshman class representatives Abby Krauss and Dalton Winterrowd.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Abby_Krauss-Dalton_Winterrowd.jpgFranklin Monroe freshman class representatives Abby Krauss and Dalton Winterrowd. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Hayleigh Spires and Brendan Hosler.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Hayleigh_Spires-Brendan_Hosler.jpgHayleigh Spires and Brendan Hosler. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe sophomore class representatives Jaliyah Nichols and Blake Addis.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Jaliyah_Nichols-Blake_Addis.jpgFranklin Monroe sophomore class representatives Jaliyah Nichols and Blake Addis. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Little Princess Rhyan Cool and Little Prince Liam Vance.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Liam_Vance-Rhyan_Cool.jpgLittle Princess Rhyan Cool and Little Prince Liam Vance. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Reagan Warner and Ethan Fee.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Reagan_Warner-Ethan_Fee.jpgReagan Warner and Ethan Fee. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Chloe McGlinch and Cavin Baker.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Chloe_McGlinch-Cavin_Baker.jpgChloe McGlinch and Cavin Baker. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Alyssa Suter and Micah Stacy.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Alyssa_Suter-Micah_Stacy.jpgAlyssa Suter and Micah Stacy. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Franklin Monroe junior class representatives Skylar Bauman and Ky Cool.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Skylar_Bauman-Ky_Cool.jpgFranklin Monroe junior class representatives Skylar Bauman and Ky Cool. Dale Barger | Darke County Media

Rileigh Vance and Dean Sease.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Rileigh_Vance-Dean_Sease.jpgRileigh Vance and Dean Sease. Dale Barger | Darke County Media
Ethan Fee and Chloe McGlinch crowned Franklin Monroe King and Queen.

By Dale Barger

DarkeCountyMedia.com