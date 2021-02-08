Franklin Monroe holds Homecoming

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe held their formal Homecoming Court Ceremony.

Court representatives this year were; freshman class Miss Abby Krauss & Mr. Dalton Winterrowd, sophomore class Miss Jaliyah Nichols & Mr. Blake Addis and junior class Miss Skylar Bauman & Mr. Ky Cool.

Queen Candidates were Miss Hayleigh Spires, Miss Chloe McGlinch, Miss Alyssa Suter, Miss Rileigh Vance and Miss Raegan Warner.

King Candidates were Mr. Brendan Hosler, Mr. Cavin Baker, Mr. Micah Stacy, Mr. Dean Sease and Mr. Ethan Fee.

The Little Princess was Miss Rhyan Cool and Little Prince Mr. Liam Vance.

This years King & Queen were Mr. Ethan Fee and Miss Chloe McGlinch.

