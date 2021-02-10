Lady Wave wins big over Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave put it all together in downing the visiting Piqua Lady Indians 54-25 in Friday night MVL play.
Greenville took the opening period 11-5 with Allison Powell accounting for 4 points, Minaxi Pandey drilling a 3-pointer, Skylar Fletcher a basket and Lilly Hayes going 2-2 at the line.
The Lady Wave more than doubled up on the Lady Indians in period No. 2 outscoring the visitors 15-7 sending the teams to the break with Greenville holding a 26-12 lead.
Fletcher paced the Lady Wave with 6 second quarter points, Grace Shaffer nailed a trey, and Abbie Yoder, Libby McKinney and Pandey each added 2 points.
Greenville pushed its lead to 37-20 after three quarters of play outscoring Piqua 11-8 in the third.
McKinney and Fletcher pace the Lady Wave for 4 points each, Hayes added a basket and Powell tossed in a free throw.
The Lady Wave save its largest quarter for the final quarter of play outdistancing the Lady Indians 17-5 to earn a 29-point victory.
Laikyn Bruner, Josie Comacho and Fletcher each hit a triple, Gracie Thacker added 3 points with a basket and free throw and Nyesha Wright and Powell both added a basket.
Fletcher led Greenville and all scorers with 15 points. Ten Lady Wave made it in the scoring column.
BOXSCORE:
GREENVILLE 54, PIQUA 25
GREENVILLE – S. Fletcher 15, A. Powell 7, M. Pandey 6, L. McKinney 6, A. Yoder 4, L. Hayes 4, G. Shaffer 3, L. Bruner 3, J. Comacho 3, G, Thacker 3 – TOTALS 16 7-17 5 54
PIQUA – K. Johns 12, R. Toopes 5, K. Anderson 5, L. Spradlin 3 – TOTALS 4 8-12 3
3-POINTERS:
Greenville 5 (S. Fletcher 1, G. Shaffer 1, M. Pandey 1, L. Bruner 1, J. Comacho 1)
Piqua 3 (K. Johns 2, L. Spradlin 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
11-15-11-17 54 Greenville
05-07-08-05 25 Piqua
