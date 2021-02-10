Lady Wave wins big over Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave put it all together in downing the visiting Piqua Lady Indians 54-25 in Friday night MVL play.

Greenville took the opening period 11-5 with Allison Powell accounting for 4 points, Minaxi Pandey drilling a 3-pointer, Skylar Fletcher a basket and Lilly Hayes going 2-2 at the line.

The Lady Wave more than doubled up on the Lady Indians in period No. 2 outscoring the visitors 15-7 sending the teams to the break with Greenville holding a 26-12 lead.

Fletcher paced the Lady Wave with 6 second quarter points, Grace Shaffer nailed a trey, and Abbie Yoder, Libby McKinney and Pandey each added 2 points.

Greenville pushed its lead to 37-20 after three quarters of play outscoring Piqua 11-8 in the third.

McKinney and Fletcher pace the Lady Wave for 4 points each, Hayes added a basket and Powell tossed in a free throw.

The Lady Wave save its largest quarter for the final quarter of play outdistancing the Lady Indians 17-5 to earn a 29-point victory.

Laikyn Bruner, Josie Comacho and Fletcher each hit a triple, Gracie Thacker added 3 points with a basket and free throw and Nyesha Wright and Powell both added a basket.

Fletcher led Greenville and all scorers with 15 points. Ten Lady Wave made it in the scoring column.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 54, PIQUA 25

GREENVILLE – S. Fletcher 15, A. Powell 7, M. Pandey 6, L. McKinney 6, A. Yoder 4, L. Hayes 4, G. Shaffer 3, L. Bruner 3, J. Comacho 3, G, Thacker 3 – TOTALS 16 7-17 5 54

PIQUA – K. Johns 12, R. Toopes 5, K. Anderson 5, L. Spradlin 3 – TOTALS 4 8-12 3

3-POINTERS:

Greenville 5 (S. Fletcher 1, G. Shaffer 1, M. Pandey 1, L. Bruner 1, J. Comacho 1)

Piqua 3 (K. Johns 2, L. Spradlin 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

11-15-11-17 54 Greenville

05-07-08-05 25 Piqua

Abbie Yoder looks for a pass in the lane for the Lady Wave in Greenville’s big win over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Abbie-Yoder.jpg Abbie Yoder looks for a pass in the lane for the Lady Wave in Greenville’s big win over the Piqua Lady Indians. Allison Powell drives to the basket for a score in Greenville’s win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Allison-Powell.jpg Allison Powell drives to the basket for a score in Greenville’s win over Piqua. Grace Shaffer drains a trey in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Grace-Shaffer.jpg Grace Shaffer drains a trey in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Piqua. Libby McKinney hits a Lady Wave jumper in the team’s big win over the visiting Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Libby-McKinney.jpg Libby McKinney hits a Lady Wave jumper in the team’s big win over the visiting Lady Indians. Minaxi Pandey buries a 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Minaxi-Pandey.jpg Minaxi Pandey buries a 3-pointer for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over the Piqua Lady Indians. Nyesha Wright puts up a shot for Greenville in the Lady Wave win over the visiting Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Nyesha-Wright.jpg Nyesha Wright puts up a shot for Greenville in the Lady Wave win over the visiting Piqua Lady Indians. Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher scores 2 of her game high 15 points in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Skylar-Fletcher-1.jpg Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher scores 2 of her game high 15 points in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Piqua. Lilly Hayes hits a Greenville free throw in the Lady Wave’s lopsided win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_z-Lilly-Hayes.jpg Lilly Hayes hits a Greenville free throw in the Lady Wave’s lopsided win over Piqua.

Lady Wave puts a 54-25 win on the Piqua Lady Indians.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122