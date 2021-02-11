Arizona Dreamin’ on a Winter’s Day

As I write this column I’m watching the Phoenix Waste Management Golf Open, waiting for Super Bowl LV to kick off.

Knowing I have two cousins and their spouses attending the golf event in person and enjoying mid-70s weather, causes me to question my decision to stay in Ohio this winter!

But then I realize as the days start to lengthen that the State high school basketball tournament is set to start this week for girls and next week for boys and that warms my heart and soul, if not my body!

Nothing beats tournament time for a basketball aficionado, especially when local teams take the court. Unfortunately attendance restrictions will make for an entirely different atmosphere the next month or so at the various sites.

Best of luck to all of the county schools! By the way, Brooks Koepka, two-time US open champion, chipped in from off the 17th green to claim victory, making me want to get my clubs out and take a few practice swings!

I see Trevor Bauer, last year’s National League Cy Young award winner, has departed the Reds via free agency and signed with the world champion Dodgers for a cool $102 million over three years. The $40 million he’ll make (earn?) this year is more than the team payrolls of the Indians, Orioles and Pirates — the rich get richer it seems. There had better be a bunch of the famous Dodger Dogs sold this season, assuming there’ll be fans in the stands.

GHS grad Isaiah Gable, Class of ‘17, is in the starting lineup of the University of Charleston (WV) for this his senior season.

After three years at` Southeast Missouri State, the 6’7” forward transferred to the Division II Golden Eagles and is averaging almost 10 points per game while shooting over 44% from 3 point range. Charleston is currently 7-2 in the Mountain East Conference.

UD’s Flyers and the Raiders of Wright State are navigating a COVID season of uncertainty with some success.

The Flyers, coming off an abbreviated 29-2 year that could have led to a Final Four berth, are 11-5 while the Raiders post a 14-4 mark. Both squads are positioning themselves for high seeds in their conference tournaments, if held.

“Tompa” Bay dominated the Chiefs in a Super Bowl that unfortunately failed to live up to expectations.

The legend of Tom Brady continued to grow, the Bucs defense harassed Patrick Mahomes all night, and Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette were resurrected one more time.

Of more importance, what were your favorite commercials? I struggled to come up with any that really impressed me.

Finally, is it just me or does anyone else think that high school football and basketball teams look quicker and faster when they wear white socks? Maybe I’m old school, but dark socks make players look like they’re running in work boots!

Until next time, stay healthy and active!

Dr. Alex Warner Shots in the Darke

Dr. Alex Warner is a contributing columnist for the Daily Advocate

