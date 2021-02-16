DC girls all-time scoring leaders

All time Darke County girls’ high school scorers with over 1000 career points

Kayla Linkous Tri-Village 2235

Julie Cascaden Bradford 1754

Justine Raterman Versailles 1673

Kara Schlechty Graham Tri-Village 1667

Katrina Spitler Franklin Monroe 1654

Corina Conley Franklin Monroe 1597

Cindi Neanen Tri Village 1547

Marcie Blinn Greenville 1511

Kelly Murray Arcanum 1502

Michelle Potast Versailles 1405

Jackie Raterman Stonebraker Versailles 1375

Ashely Faulkner Arcanum 1340

Kami McEldowney Versailles 1326

Ami Enis Greenville 1297

Allie Downing Tri village 1296

Teresa Stammen Mississinawa Valley 1281

Abbey Davenport Moore Franklin Monroe 1232

Steve Johnting Arcanum 1285

Mara Howell Franklin Monroe 1230

Rachel Fiely Greenville 1201

Shawn Richards Hyre Tri Village 1187

Brittany Runner Greenville 1159

Shaye Thomas Garno Tri Village 1139

Shelly Miller Bradford 1125

Maddie Downing Tri Village 1113

Kim Clawson Franklin Monroe 1111

Erin Gray Franklin Monroe 1081

Angie Shardo Versailles 1067

Mani Bates Bradford 1064

Elaina Kakatolis Franklin Monroe 1060

Tena Richards Tri Village 1058

Jamie Ballard Tri Village 1043

Danika Mann Tri village 1036

Krystal Faulkner Tri Village 1035

Emily Bowman Versailles 1032

Kayla O’Daniel Arcanum 1014

Sienna Bruner Franklin Monroe 1011

Alex Abner Arcanum 1003

Jodi Brandt Ansonia over 1000

Haleigh Behnken Greenville over 1000

Austy Miller Bradford over 1000

Hailey Unger Arcanum over 1000

This is a list of the Darke County girls’basketball players who had the distinction of scoring over 1000 points in their high school careers. It shows not only excellence but perseverance and consistency. A player needs to average over ten points per game for approximately 95 games and depending on how farthey go in the tournament they usually don’t play in that many games in their career.

Kayla Linkous with 2204 points at Tri Village has the highest total of any boy or girl in Darke County history as well as the highest total in one game with 61. Her siblings Colton Linkous and Layne Sarver are on the boys list and her father Randy Linkous scored 1486 points in his high school career for Highland High School in Sparta, Ohio. Her motherwas also a 1000 point scorer for FM and Tri Village-making them a 1000 point family.

Kayla averaged 21.8, 18.6, 24.0 and 25.5 ppg in her four years at Tri Village.

Sets of sisters include Justine and Jackie Raterman both of whom had distinctive after high school careers; Jackie as state title winning coach at Versailles and Justine as a star at the University of Dayton where she played for four years and was an assistant coach at Miami University and now is as assistant at Marquette. Jackie coached Justine in 2015 on the Lady Tigers state title winning 28-0 team which to my knowledge is the only Darke county girls’ basketball team to win a statetitle.

Two Downing girls are on the list and their sister Meghan is a present Tri Village player who could also get 1000 points. Abbey Davenport Moore was a successful girls’ coach at FM and now is athletic director and girls’ basketball coach at Arcanum.

Julie Cascaden and Darrin Cascaden on the boys list are siblings as are Corina and Ethan Conley and Colton Linkous, Layne Sarver and Kaya Linkous.

In recent years freshmen have been playing on the varsity so that makes it a little easier for the younger members on the list as in the fifties and sixties freshman did not play varsity basketball.

I got my statistics from the high school athletic directors and a special thanks to Brad Gray who answered many questions. If there are players not on this list that should be, contact Gaylen Blosser at the Daily Advocate. We however do need some kind of verification as to their total.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Ron-Griffitts-PRINT.jpg

By Ron Griffitts Contributing Columnist

Ron Griffitts a contributing columnist for the Daily Advocate

