MV 8th grade Lady Hawks CCC Champs

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley 8th grade girls were recently introduced in between the JV and Varsity girls’ basketball game recognizing their accomplishment of winning 8th grade CCC Championship.

Members of the team were Taylee Woodbury, Syenna Purdin, Emily Byram, Harley Hanes, Caeden Fritz, Cheyenne Vititoe, Stephany De La Torre Barron and Lupe Couchot and coached by Mark Stanley and assisted by Shae Stanley.

The young Lady Hawks also won the 7th grade title the previous year playing their best basketball at the end of the year. They would finish the regular season at 12-4 and earned the #5 seed going into the tournament.

“We spent the better part of the 7th grade season trying to find out who we were and what we could achieve and after getting the #5 seed we all knew we were better than that,” coach Mark Stanley said.

That would later prove out to be true as the girls defeated Twin Valley South 45-22 in the first round, then Covington 35-16 only to face #1 seed Miami East. They would leave Casstown with an exciting 39-38 win and turn around and beat #2 see Arcanum in the championship game 28-27.

Mississinawa topped their 7th grade regular season wins going 14-2 in the regular season outscoring opponents 693-369.

“We had a stretch where we weren’t playing our best and worked hard to define player roles and it paid off,” Stanley commented.

“Taylee Woodbury was our floor leader and score but also did a good job sharing the ball with teammates where they could be effective,” Stanley praised.

“Harley Hanes also shared ball-handling responsibilities and scoring too,” Stanley added.

“Caeden Fritz ran the floor well for easy baskets, Syenna Purdin and Stephany DeLeTorre added offense on the block in their roles,” Stanley stated.

“Although Cheyenne Vititoe, Emily Byram and Lupe Couchot didn’t play as much they worked hard in practice, did everything we asked of them when they got the chance to play,” Stanley complimented.

In the 8th grade tournament, the Lady Hawks defeated Ansonia 36-22, then Newton 46-31 in the semi-finals and knocked off Miami East again 36-31 to win back-to-back championships.

“The Lady Hawks Jr. High team had a combined 33 wins and 6 losses over the last two year and a 7-0 record in the CCC tournament and we couldn’t be prouder of them,” coach Mark Stanley concluded.

CCC 8th grade championship Lady Blackhawks team are introduced between the Mississinawa Valley JV and Varsity girls basketball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_8th_Grade_Girls.jpg CCC 8th grade championship Lady Blackhawks team are introduced between the Mississinawa Valley JV and Varsity girls basketball game. Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks Cross County Conference Champions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_8th_Grade_Girls_Team.jpg Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks Cross County Conference Champions.