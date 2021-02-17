Hunt and Gray earn top CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – The Cross County Conference has selected the All-Conference girl’s basketball team’s for the 2020-2021 season with Darke County taking its share of top spots.
Tri-Village junior Morgan Hunt was named CCC player of the year and Tri-Village coach Brad Gray was named Cross County Conference coach of the year.
Darke County players receiving All-Conference recognition include:
Arcanum Lady Trojans; Madelyn Fearon, Taylor Gray and Hailey Unger earn All-Conference First Team Honors and Austy Miller playing for the Bradford Lady Railroaders earned First Team Honors.
Cross County Conference Champions Tri-Village Lady Patriots are represented on the All-Conference First Team by Meghan Downing, Rylee Sagester and Morgan Hunt.
All seven Darke County All-Conference First Team players are in their juniors and will return in 2021-2022 for the inaugural Western Ohio Athletic Conference (WOAC) season.
All-Conference First Team
Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum
Taylor Gray, Arcanum
Hailey Unger, Arcanum
Kenna Gray, Bethel
Olivia Reittinger, Bethel
Austy Miller, Bradford
Carlie Besecker, Covington
Claudia Harrington, Covington
Rori Hunley, Miami East
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village
Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village
Rylee Sagester, Tri-Village
All-Conference Second Team
Rylee Canan, Bradford
Claire Fraley, Covington
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin Monroe
Stella Shellabarger, Franklin Monroe
Cadence Gross, Miami East
Mattie Heistand, Mississinawa Valley
Skyler Ward, National Trail
Camryn Gleason, Newton
Torie Richards, Tri-Village
Mackenzie Neal, Twin Valley South
Special Mention Team
Bailey Schmit, Ansonia
Kaitlyn Toy, Arcanum
Karley Moore, Bethel
Cassi Mead, Bradford
Gracie Anderson, Covington
Janessa Koffer, Franklin Monroe
Paxton Hunley, Miami East
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley
Molly Skinner, National Trail
Tori Benedict, Newton
Rilee Terry, Tri-County North
Delanee Gray, Tri-Village
Taylor Clark, Twin Valley South
