Hunt and Gray earn top CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – The Cross County Conference has selected the All-Conference girl’s basketball team’s for the 2020-2021 season with Darke County taking its share of top spots.

Tri-Village junior Morgan Hunt was named CCC player of the year and Tri-Village coach Brad Gray was named Cross County Conference coach of the year.

Darke County players receiving All-Conference recognition include:

Arcanum Lady Trojans; Madelyn Fearon, Taylor Gray and Hailey Unger earn All-Conference First Team Honors and Austy Miller playing for the Bradford Lady Railroaders earned First Team Honors.

Cross County Conference Champions Tri-Village Lady Patriots are represented on the All-Conference First Team by Meghan Downing, Rylee Sagester and Morgan Hunt.

All seven Darke County All-Conference First Team players are in their juniors and will return in 2021-2022 for the inaugural Western Ohio Athletic Conference (WOAC) season.

All-Conference First Team

Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum

Taylor Gray, Arcanum

Hailey Unger, Arcanum

Kenna Gray, Bethel

Olivia Reittinger, Bethel

Austy Miller, Bradford

Carlie Besecker, Covington

Claudia Harrington, Covington

Rori Hunley, Miami East

Meghan Downing, Tri-Village

Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village

Rylee Sagester, Tri-Village

All-Conference Second Team

Rylee Canan, Bradford

Claire Fraley, Covington

Chloe McGlinch, Franklin Monroe

Stella Shellabarger, Franklin Monroe

Cadence Gross, Miami East

Mattie Heistand, Mississinawa Valley

Skyler Ward, National Trail

Camryn Gleason, Newton

Torie Richards, Tri-Village

Mackenzie Neal, Twin Valley South

Special Mention Team

Bailey Schmit, Ansonia

Kaitlyn Toy, Arcanum

Karley Moore, Bethel

Cassi Mead, Bradford

Gracie Anderson, Covington

Janessa Koffer, Franklin Monroe

Paxton Hunley, Miami East

Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley

Molly Skinner, National Trail

Tori Benedict, Newton

Rilee Terry, Tri-County North

Delanee Gray, Tri-Village

Taylor Clark, Twin Valley South

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Brad-Gray-2.jpg Tri-Village junior, Morgan Hunt named 2020-2021 Cross County Conference Player of the Year. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Morgan-Hunt-1.jpg Tri-Village junior, Morgan Hunt named 2020-2021 Cross County Conference Player of the Year. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122