Versailles boys down Arcanum

CLAYTON – The Versailles Tigers defeated the Arcanum Trojans in OHSAA DIII first round tournament action at Northmont High School

Arcanum took an 11-9 lead after one period of play and with the teams putting up 10 points each in period No. 2 the teams went to the break with the Trojans holding a 21-19 halftime advantage.

With Arcanum running a slowed down offense in the third period play, Versailles outscored the Trojans 5-4 sending the teams to the final period with Arcanum clinging to a 1 point 25-24 lead.

The Versailles Tigers picked up fourth quarter offensive play outscoring Arcanum 18-9 to earn the win and advance in tournament action.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles and all scorers with a game high 17 points.

BOXSCORE:

VERSAILLES 42, ARCANUM 34

VERSAILLES – J. Litten 17, C. Stonebraker 10, E. McEldowney 8, J. DeMange 4, T. Jones 3 – TOTALS 11 14-17 2 42

ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 14, I. Baker 13, L. Todd 2, C. Burke 2, C. Werling 2, G. Garno 1 – TOTALS 11 6-9 2 34

3-POINTERS:

Versailles 2 (T. Jones 1, J. Litten 1)

Arcanum 2 (J. Goubeaux 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

09-10-05-18 42 Versailles

11-10-04-09 34 Arcanum

Eli McEldowney scores for Versailles in the Tigers tournament win over Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Eli-McEldowney.jpg Eli McEldowney scores for Versailles in the Tigers tournament win over Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

