DC bowlers compete at Districts

BEAVERCREEK – The Versailles Lady Tigers competed at the OHSAA Southwest District Bowling Tournament and came up just a little short in qualifying for State competition.

Versailles found themselves in the 9th spot after the individual 3 game series with 2441 with lots of work to do in the baker portion of the tournament.

They made a furious rally climbing 3 spots to number 6 but fell 75 pins short of reaching state with just the top 4 teams’ qualifying.

The Versailles girls team finished 10-7 overall this year and 4-2 in the Western Ohio Bowling Conference tied for 2nd with Minster.

Versailles team members were Payton Groff, Mallory York, Morgan Rinderle, Cora Trissell, Carlie Gehret and Emma Billenstein.Rinderle bowled a 568 for 3 games giving her the 15th best score out of 155 bowlers.

Two seniors from Mississinawa Valley qualified to bowl in the District Tournament they were Bailey Emrick and Karista Davidson. They both ended their careers at the district event. Bailey rolled a 473 and Davidson a 446.

The Ansonia Tigers also had two bowlers qualify for the tournament they were Kaydee Campbell and Mackenzie Singer. Campbell rolled a 438 and Singer had a 566 to finish 16th out of 155 bowlers.

The Versailles Lady Tigers bowers compete at Districts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Versailles_Lady_Tigers.jpg The Versailles Lady Tigers bowers compete at Districts. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Mississinawa Valley district bowlers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Mississinawa_Lady_Hawks.jpg Mississinawa Valley district bowlers. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Ansonia Lady Tigers district bowlers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_thumbnail_Ansonia_Lady_Tigers.jpg Ansonia Lady Tigers district bowlers. Dale Barger | Darke County Media