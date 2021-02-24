Lady Patriots advance with win over FM

VERSAILLES – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots used a 74-39 win over CCC rival Franklin Monroe Lady Jets to advance in OHSAA DIV tournament action.

“A lot of credit goes to FM,” said Tri-Village coach, Brad Gray. “They played really well. They are a team that has improved a lot as the year has gone on and you have to give Coach Shellabarger a lot of credit for that. That is a young group that is led by a couple of seniors and he is playing a lot of young kids.”

The Lady Jets got on the board first with a Jaliyah Nichols basket at 7:37 for a 2-0 lead. Franklin Monroe kept it close trailing 11-9 with 3:08 on the first quarter clock before the Lady Patriots would us a 6-2 run to close out first period play with a 17-11 advantage.

Tri-Village stormed back in second quarter action taking the period 20-7 with Rylee Sagester drilling three 3-pointers and two 2 point baskets to pace the Lady Patriots with 13 second quarter points sending the teams to the break with TV owning a 37-18 lead.

Period No. 3 saw Tri-Village outscore FM 25-14 paced by 9 Torie Richards points to give the CCC Champion Lady Patriots a 62-32 lead going to the final quarter of play.

“Once we settled down a little bit and was able to capitalize on some mistakes they made we were able to get it going a little bit,” said Gray. “We played really well in the second quarter and again in the third quarter. We came out of the halftime and was able to throw a pretty good punch out of the half and put the game away.”

The fourth quarter went to the Lady Patriots 12-7 bringing a close to a successful Lady Jets season while Tri-Village advances in tournament play.

“I like how we are moving the basketball right now,” noted Coach Gray. “The ball is not sticking in any body’s hands too long. We’re pretty decisive for the most part when we have it whether or not we have a good shot – if not we move it to the next kid and see how the defense can react to that.”

“Tonight we didn’t shoot it as well as we have been shooting but we were still able to knock down some perimeter shots,” added Gray. “Meg (Meghan Downing) was able to go to work in the paint after that started happening. She had eight blocks. She is controlling things defensively for us and it allows us to become a lot more versatile defensively than what we had been earlier in the year.”

Franklin Monroe seniors Janessa Koffer, Chloe McGlinch and Stella Shellabarger played their final game for the Lady Jets.

Rylee Sagester led Tri-Village and all scorers with a game high 18 points.

BOXSCORE:

TRI-VILLAGE 74, FRANKLIN MONROE 39

TRI-VILLAGE – R. Sagester 18, M. Downing 15, T. Richards 14, M. Hunt 12, D. Gray 9, M. Bennett 6 – TOTALS 21 5-6 9 74

FRANKLIN MONROE – C. McGlinch 11, J. Koffer 10, J. Nichols 9, S. Shellabarger 5, O. Sease 3, L. Shellabarger 1 – TOTALS 7 7-13 6 39

3-POINTERS:

Tri-Village 9 (R. Sagester 4, D. Gray 3, T. Richards 2)

Franklin Monroe 6 (C. McGlinch 3, J. Koffer 2, S. Shellabarger 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

17-20-25-12 74 Tri-Village

11-07-14-07 39 Franklin Monroe

