Sarver and Sagester take top honors

GREENVILLE, OH – Darke County boys basketball players were recently name to the All-Southwest Ohio boys basketball teams as selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association from the Southwest District.

The Tri-Village boys basketball team headlines the list with Patriots Jr. Layne Sarver averaging 23 points a game was named as the Player of the Year. Josh Sagester after a 3 year hiatus returned to the sidelines taking a 12-13 team from last year to 24-0 thus far garnering the States No. 1 AP ranking in DIV was named“Coach of the Year.” Josh Scantland was named to the 3rd team and Dalton Delong was Honorable Mention.

Bradford’s Parker Davidson had a great year averaging 19.8 ppgand was named to the 3rd team.

Other Darke County players earning Honorable Mention were; Cavin Baker, Aidan Luchini and Ky Cool of Franklin Monroe; Reece Stammen and Isaac Barga of Ansonia.

In Division III no one made the 1st – 3rd teams but a few were named Honorable Mention; Connor Stonebraker and JaydeonLitten Versailles; and Jake Goubeaux of Arcanum.

2021 OPSWA Boys All-Southwest Ohio DIII – DIV Teams

Division III

First Team

Conner Cravaack, Madeira 6’4”, So.: 20 ppg., 10 rpg; RT Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6’4”, Sr.:15.8pts, 11.0 rpg.; Jamon Miller, Springfield Shawnee, 5’11”, Sr.: 15.3 ppg., 4.3 rpg.; Ben Kovacs, Anna, 6’3, Sr,: 18.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg; Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6’5”, So.: 23.5 ppg,; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6’0”, Jr.: 21.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg.; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6’4”, So.: 22,7 ppg, 7 apg.

Player of the Year: Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft

Coach of the Yea: Nate Barhorst, Anna

Second Team

Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5’10” So.: 13.3 ppg, 4.6 apg,.; Cole Allen, Jamestown Greeneview, 6’3”. Sr.: 16.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg; Cameron Harrison New Paris National Trail, 6’0”, Sr.:19.1ppg, 6.2 rpg.; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6’1”, Fr.: 16.6 ppg., 5.4 apg.; Zyon Scott, Reading, 6’0”, Sr: Guard 17.2 ppg.; AJ Eller, Brookville, 6’0””, Sr.: 20.5 ppg,; Gates. Flynn, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6’1”, Sr,: 10.7 ppg., 4.9 apg.

Third Team

Brady Woodall, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 5’11”, So.: 10 ppg., 6.3 apg.,; Branson Smith, East Clinton, 6’1”, Sr.: 18.1 ppg., 4.9 rpg.; Casey Keesee, Tipp City Bethel, 5’8” Jr.: 17.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg,; Mason Mack Cincinnati Country Day 6’5”, Sr.: Forward 13.4pts, 10 rpg.; McKane Finkenbine, Anna, 6’0”, Jr.:16.6 ppg, 7.5 apg.; Bryce Singleton, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6’3”, Sr.: 18.1ppg, 11.5 rpg.; Will Trubisky, Mariemont, 6’4” Sr.: 13 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg.

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Masteller, Anna; Nate Kratzer, Georgetown; Blake Tolle, Georgetown; Blaise Burrows, Georgetown; Devin Dreier, Miamisburg Dayton Christian; Junior, Dakota Collom, East Clinton; Roman Newsome, Carlisle; Nolan Burney, Carlisle; Isaiah Dean, Carlisle; Connor Smith, Carlisle; Rhett Burtch, Jamestown Greeneview,; Ethan Rimkus, Tipp City Bethel; Batai Lease, North Lewisburg Triad; Ayden Spriggs, North Lewisburg Triad; Jake Hamilton, Covington;Cole Allen, Springfield Northeastern; Dale Bush, Springfield Northeastern; Nick Burden, West Liberty-Salem; Mason Martin, Clermont Northeastern; Bryce Reece Clermont Northeastern; Collin Klopfstein, Williamsburg; Dan Jones, Williamsburg; Jaden Journell, Springfield Greenon; ConnorStonebraker, Versailles; Jaydon Litten, Versailles; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee;Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East; Sam Zapadka, Casstown Miami East; Michael Norton James H, Gamble Montessorri; Dalon Owensby, James H Gamble Montessori; Jeremiah Neblet, James H Gamble Montessori; Sean Caldwell, James H Gamble Montessori; Logan Stidham, Reading; Jaden Jefferson, Cincinnati North College Hill; Tejay Bouldin, Cincinnati North College Hill; Antonio Harmon, Cincinnati North College Hill; Jake Goubeaux, Arcanum;Quinten Tolle, East Clinton; Zander Barnes, Indian Lage; Luke Jackson, Indian Lake

Division IV

First Team

Trent Koning, Cedarville, 6’2, Sr.; 18.8 ppg., 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg.; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’6”, Jr.: 23ppg, 6 rpg.; Jonathan Riddle Legacy Christian 19.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg.; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6’5”, Sr.: 19.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg.; Jacob Pleiman,Botkins, 6’6”, Jr.: 16 ppg., 7 rpg.; Deanza Duncan, Hamilton New Miami, 5’8”, Sr.; 20.4 ppg., 4.2 rpg.; G Jones, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6’4”, Sr.: 21.4 ppg., 11.4 rpg.

Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Josh Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

Second Team

Isaiah Ramey, Cedarville, 6’5”, Sr.: 16.1 ppg, 6 rpg; Cody Germann, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 6’1”, Sr.: 14.1 ppg.; Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6’3”, Jr: 20 ppg, 4.9rpg.; Caeleb Meyer, Fort Loramie, 6-2, Sr.: 12.7 ppg., 3.5 rpg; Jordan Robinette, Hamilton, New Miami, 5’10”, Sr.: 13.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg; Tre Munson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6’3”, Sr..; 21.4ppg., 4.8 rpg.; Chandler Peters, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5’9” Jr.: 19.4ppg, 3.0 apg.

Third Team

Josh Scantland, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’6”, Jr.: 10 ppg, 7 rpg.; Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6’2”, So.: 19.5ppg, 6.7 rpg.;Jason Channels, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy, 6’1”, Sr.: 18.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg.; Ashton Piper, Sidney Fairlawn, 6’3”, Sr.: 15.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 apg,; John Zumberger, DeGraff Riverside, 5’11”, Sr.: 18.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg; Zykeem Hunley, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6’2”, Sr.: 15 ppg, 8 rpg; Jayden Priddy-Powell, Botkins, 5’10”, Sr.:15ppg 4 apg, 4 rpg.

Honorable Mention

Levi Wiederhold, Fayetteville-Perry; Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry; Gabe Fyffe, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington; Braiden Bennington, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington; Garrett Taulbee, Felicity-Franklin; Dalton Delong, New Madison Tri-Village; Cavin Baker, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Aidan Luchini, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Ky Cool, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Mitchell Montgomery, Pleasant Hill Newton; Harold Oburn, Pleasant Hill Newton; Matthew Cardwell, Cincinnati Christian; Reece Stammen, Ansonia; Isaac Barga, Ansonia; DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs;Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central; Ashton Young, Springfield Catholic Central; Ian Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central; Parker Penrod Troy Christian; Ben Major, Troy Christian;Hayden Quinter, Russia; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie: Grant Albers, Fort Loramie: Luke Frantz, Sidney Lehman Catholic; Justin Chapman, Sidney Lehman Catholic; Carter Pleiman, Botkins; Trey Robinette, Hamilton New Miami.

