Unger, Hunt, Besecker earn top honors

GREENVILLE, OH – There were several Darke County girls being recognized for outstanding play on the hardwoord this year making the All-Southwest Ohio girls basketball teams as selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association from the Southwest District.

In Division III Arcanum Jr. Hailey Unger averaging 19 ppg was named the Player of the Year. Here teammates Madelyn Fearon was 2nd team and Taylor Gray 3rd team. Arcanum under first year coach Abbey Moore set a school record for number of wins in a season with 20.

Versailles girls basketball players Abby Stammen and Kate Griesdorn were Honorable Mention.

In Division IV Tri-Village So. Morgan Hunt averaged 19.9 ppg was named Co-Player of the year with Legacy Christian’s Emma Hess. Tri-Village Rylee Sagester at 17.5 ppg was named to 1st team and Meghan Downing to the 3rd team. The State No. 6 AP DIV Patriots will take on Russia for a District title on Saturday.

Bradford’s Austy Miller 17.7 ppg was a 1st team selection, Rylee Canan was Honorable Mentions and Coach Chris Besecker was named Coach of the Year. Bradford has won 20 games this year the most in school history and defeated Troy Christian to win a sectional title on Saturday and will play Legacy Christian, who beat the Roaders in the regular season. A win would give Bradford girls their first district title in school history.

Other area players being named Honorable Mention were Chloe McGlinch and Stella Shellabarger, Franklin Monroe; Mattie Hiestand and Taylor Stachler Mississinawa Valley; and Bailey Schmit of Ansonia.

Greenville girls basketball player Skyler Fletcher was also named Honorable Mention in Division II. Fletcher a sophomore helped the Green Wave upset Urbana in the post season tournament.

2021 OPSWA Girls All-Southwest Ohio DIII – DIV Teams

Division III

First Team

Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, 5’11”, Sr.: F 8.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg.; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5’7” Sr.:15.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg; Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5’9”, Sr.: 10 ppg, 8 rpg,; Hailey Unger Arcanum 5’8” Jr.: 19 ppg, 4.1 rpg; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5’6”, Sr.: 16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.5 apg; Selena Weaver West Liberty-Salem, 6’0”, Sr.: 16.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg; Paige Fischer, Williamsburg, 5’10”, Sr.: 7.5 ppg, 13.1 rpg.

Player of the Year: Hailey Unger, Arcanum

Coach of the Year: Jamar Mosley, Purcell Marian

Second Team

Torie Utter, Georgetown, 5’6”, Jr.18.4 ppg; Madi Ogden, Williamsburg, 5’7” Sr.: 15.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg; Madelyn Fearon Arcanum 5’7” Jr: 13.5 ppg, 5.2 apg; Alli Stolz, Bethel-Tate, 6’0”, Sr.: 16.2 ppg, 14.2 rpg; Leah Butterbaugh, Waynesville, 5’8”, Sr.: 14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg; Kenzie Schneeman, Cincinnati Deer Park Sr.: 21 ppg, 4.8 rpg; Bella Answini, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5’8”, Sr.: 17.8 ppg., 4.4 rpg

Third Team

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 5’10”, Soph.: 15.4 ppg,, 5.8 rpg; Kiana Dauwe, Williamsburg 5’6”, Sr.:, 14.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg; Liv Reittinger, Tipp City Bethel, 5-6 Sr:- 13.5 ppg,: McKenna Haugabook, Purcell, Marian, 5’10” Jr.: 9 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg; Taylor Gray Arcanum 6’ Jr.: 12.1ppg, 8.1 rpg; Jewell Campbell, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5’6”, So.: 14.6 ppg,; Janay Rose, Purcell Marian, Sr. C: 9 ppg, 6 rpg

Honorable Mention

Maddi Benjamin, Georgetown; Kaylee Lawson, Carlisle; Sidney Morris, Carlisle; Olivia Potts, Blanchester; Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel; Claire Henry, Greenon,; Abby West-Springfield Greenon; Stephanie Altstaetter, Indian Lake; Allison Kinney Indian Lake; Jariah McCrory, Purcell Marian; Emily Hollar West Liberty-Salem; Grace Estes, West Liberty-Salem; Ashley Bee, Bethel-Tate ; Ellie Snyder Jamestown Greeneview; Isabella Cassoni, Waynesville; Madison Jones, West Milton Milton-Union; Jayla Gentry West Milton Milton-Union; Morgan Grudich, West Milton Milton Union; Maria Velazco, Norwood; Destiny Rice, Norwood; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie; Rori Hunley, Casstown Casstown Miami East; Abby Stammen, Versailles; Kate Griesdorn, Versailles; Daelyn Staehling, Blanchester

Division IV

First Team

Anna Swisshelm, Felicity-Franklin 5’10”, So.: 22.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg; Kenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, 6’0”, Sr.: 13.8ppg , 5.0 rpg; Rylee Sagester New Madison Tri Village 5’6” So.: 17.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg.; Morgan Hunt New Madison Tri Village 5’10” So.: 19.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.8 apg; Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6’0”, Sr.: 18.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg; Kamryn Jordan, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’5”, Sr.: 14.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg; Austy Miller Bradford 5’4” Jr.: 17.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg.

Co-Player of the Year: Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian

Coach of the Year: Chris Besecker, Bradford

Second Team

Azyiah Williams, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 5’5”, Sr.: 24.3 ppg, 5.3 apg,; Dana Rose Fort Loramie, 6’1”, Sr.: 11.3 ppg 6.0 rpg;.Kathleen Ahner, Xenia Legacy Christian, 5’8”, Sr.: 15.2 ppg. 6 rpg, 5 apg.; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5’6”, Jr.: 22.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg., 5.1 apg.; Mallory Mullen, Springfield Catholic Central, 6’0”, Jr.: . 14.3 ppg, 13.9 rpg.; Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’7”, Sr.: 13 ppg, 5.8 rpg; Grace Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 5’6”, Sr.: 20.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg.

Third Team

Meghan Downing, New Madison Tri Village, 6’2”, Jr.: 11.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5’10”, Fr.: 15.7ppg, 9 rpg.; Luisa Christian, Cedarville, 5’9”, Sr.: 11.4 ppg., 7.4 rpg.; Abbigail Peterson, Springfield Catholic Central, 5’6”, Sr.: 16.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.6 apg.; Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5’6”, Jr.: 15.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.2 apg.; Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’9”, So.: 13 ppg, 4 apg.; Melody Barnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6’4”, Jr.: 14.9 ppg, 17.8 rpg.

Honorable Mention

Olivia Crawford, Fayetteville-Perry; Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry; Caitlyn Gasson, Fort Loramie; . Claudia Harrington, Covington; Claire Fraley, Covington; Gracie Anderson, Covington; Chloe McGlinch, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Stella Shellabarger, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Mattie Hiestand, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Taylor Stachler, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Bailey Schmit, Ansonia; Katie Leach, Xenia Legacy Christian; Rylee Canan, Bradford; Camryn Gleason, Pleasant Hill Newton; Ciara Horney, Cedarville; Elly Coe, Cedarville; Cati LeVan, New Lewisburg Triad; Frani LeVan, New Lewisburg Triad; Morgan Taylor, Troy Christian; Sarah Johnson, Troy Christian; Lizzie Grooms, Cincinnati Christian; Lonna Heath, Sidney Fairlawn; Kate Sherman, Russia; Lauryn Sanford, DeGraff Riverside; Megan Maier, Houston; Serenity Castle, Springfield Catholic Central; Boston Paul, Botkins; Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin; Brooklyn Wehrum, Felicity-Franklin

