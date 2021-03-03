Legacy’s Kensinger sisters in Sweet 16

TROY – Greenville has strong ties to the OHSAA DIV District Champion Legacy Christian Lady Knights, 55-35 winners over the Bradford Lady Railroaders in the district championship game to land the Lady Knights against the Tri-Village Lady Patriots in regional semifinal play, Thursday, March 4 at Vandalia-Butler High School.

Legacy starters, Margaret and Caroline Kensinger are the daughters of Ric and Beth Kensinger.

Ric Kensinger, the son of Greenville’s Ken and Grace Kensinger is a 1983 GHS alum where he played football for the Green Wave under Coach Doug Miller and went on to play football at Taylor University.

Kensinger was involved in many activities at GHS including the Wavaires under the direction of Michelle Miller and the Greenville High School Orchestra under the direction of Mr. Linder and Mr. Woodworth.

Ric and Beth are the parents of nine athletic children, all playing various sports.

“All athletes,” stated Ric, “from track, cross country, swimming, basketball, baseball – you name it, they have done it all.”

The Lady Knights starting five is made up of four seniors and a sophomore that includes the Kensinger sisters – No. 5 Margaret, a senior and No. 15, sophomore Caroline.

“We have been blessed,” said Kensinger. “We have great coaches and the senior class has been something else for our small school.”

“Coach Mark Combs and the coaching staff and this senior class has elevated our program,” continued Kensinger. “Four girls that have played all the way up and they are really fun. It is going to help build the program.”

Older daughter Anne, a Legacy Christian graduate played in a district championship game for the Lady Knights.

“Anne played as a senior on this court (Troy HS) in the district finals,” said Kensinger. “To see Anne play against Covington and then to see the two coming up after her play – it has been so much fun. Anne could really shoot the three.”

“My wife Beth played on the Xenia Christian girls basketball team way back in the early 80’s in its beginning which became Legacy Christian.”

“We have two younger boys playing baseball and basketball,” Kensinger said of seventh grader Thomas and Owen, a fifth grader. “They are athletes too.”

Kensinger went on to seminary, attending Toronto Baptist Seminary in Canada and is known to many as Pastor Ric Kensinger. “Right downtown Toronto,” he noted.

“I went to seminary feeling the call of God on my life to teach and preach the Gospel that there is good news in Salvation in Jesus Christ for all who believe,” Kensinger shared. “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shall be saved and become his Disciple (Acts 16:31).”

Pastor Kensinger is thankful for his days growing up in Greenville where as a young boy he played baseball on the city’s Sater Park baseball diamonds.

“I can’t tell you what having Godly parents – the Spirit brought that to my mind time and again…the Truth, the Truth, the Truth – what a heritage and I have been so blessed with that. Many don’t get that.”

“My dad was an AWANA Commander and my mother was very active in AWANA also,” added Kensinger.

“God has so blessed our family,” concluded Kensinger. “We have been so blessed.”

The Thursday night sectional semifinal matchup between Legacy Christian and the Tri-Village Lady Patriots will not only see the Kensinger sisters starting on the court but will spotlight the OHSAA DIV All-Southwest Ohio Co-Players of the year, Legacy senior Emma Hess and Tri-Village junior Morgan Hunt.

The Lady Patriot are also represented by Rylee Sagester, All-Southwest Ohio First Team and Meghan Downing Third Team. Legacy’s Kathleen Ahner takes the court as a Second Team All-Southwest Ohio honoree.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

