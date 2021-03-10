Greenville looks to strong pitching in 2021

PITSBURG – The Greenville varsity baseball team traveled to Franklin Monroe for an early season Tuesday night scrimmage.

“The kids played solid today,” Greenville veteran baseball coach and 2013 GWOC North Coach of the Year, Eric Blumenstock said. “Our pitching was very good limiting Franklin Monroe’s hits. “One of our strengths this year is our pitching staff – they looked really good today.”

Warm temperatures in the low 60’s greeted the Darke County teams with Franklin Monroe coach, Tyler Zimmerman taking on his former high school coach; Coach Blumenstock.

“It was great to come over here and play against Coach Zimmerman,” said Blumenstock. “Tyler played for me back in 2012 and was an outstanding player for the Green Wave. I am Proud to see him taking over the Franklin Monroe program. I am sure he is going to be successful for many years.”

The Green Wave enters the 2021 season with a young team while fielding a solid pitching staff.

“You build a program on pitching and we have a lot of it,” noted Blumenstock. “That’s what we are going to hang our hat on. We lost 10 seniors last year so we are looking for the incoming guys to step up.”

Blumenstock and assistant varsity coach, Chris Ward were pleased with the all-around performance of the team – pitching, hitting and fielding.

“The bats were looking good today which is a surprise this early in the year,” Blumenstock concluded. “We need to just keep working hard as we look to compete in the Miami Valley Conference (MVL) this season.”

Greenville 2021 Varsity Baseball Schedule;

3-15-21 Russia (SC) (A) 5 pm

3-19-21 Coldwater (SC) (H) 5 pm

3-22-21 Arcanum (SC) (A) 5 pm

3-27-21 Milton-Union (H) 3 pm

3-29-21 Troy (A) 5 pm

3-30-21 Troy (H) 5 pm

4-01-21 Fairborn (A) 5 pm

4-05-21 Fairborn (H) 5 pm

4-06-21 Butler (H) 5 pm

4-09-21 Butler (A) 5 pm

4-10-21 Minster (A) 11 am

4-10-21 Ft. Loramie @ Minster

4-12-21 Stebbins (A) 5 pm

4-13-21 Stebbins (H) 5 pm

4-16-21 Tippecanoe (H) 5 pm

4-17-21 Covington (H) 12 pm

4-19-21 Tippecanoe (A) 5 pm

4-20-21 Xenia (H) 5 pm

4-23-21 Xenia (A) 5 pm

4-24-21 Chaminade Julienne (H) 12 pm

4-26-21 Piqua (A) 5 pm

4-27-21 Piqua (H) 5 pm

4-29-21 National Trail (H) 5 pm

4-30-21 West Carrollton (H) 5 pm

5-03-21 West Carrollton (A) 5 pm

5-04-21 Sidney (A) 5 pm

5-07-21 Sidney (H) 5 pm

5-08-21 Lebanon (Day Air Field) 4 pm

5-10-21 Preble Shawnee (A) 5 pm

5-12-21 Springfield (A) 5 pm

Connor Mills drives a pitch for Greenville in the team’s varsity scrimmage with the Jets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Connor-Mills-1.jpg Connor Mills drives a pitch for Greenville in the team’s varsity scrimmage with the Jets. Hayden Bush gets a knock for the Green Wave in scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Hayden-Bush-b-1.jpg Hayden Bush gets a knock for the Green Wave in scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe. Reed Hanes picks up a hit for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Reed-Hanes-1.jpg Reed Hanes picks up a hit for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe. Greenville’s Ricky Heidrich takes a turn at the plate in scrimmage action at FM. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Ricky-Heidrich-a-1.jpg Greenville’s Ricky Heidrich takes a turn at the plate in scrimmage action at FM. Greenville catcher, Seth Delk handles the duties behind the plate for the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Seth-Delk-a-1.jpg Greenville catcher, Seth Delk handles the duties behind the plate for the Green Wave. Greenville starting pitcher Warren Hartzell tosses 2 innings of shutout baseball in scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Warren-Hartzell-1.jpg Greenville starting pitcher Warren Hartzell tosses 2 innings of shutout baseball in scrimmage play at Franklin Monroe Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hayden Bush pitches well in Greenville’s varsity baseball scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_a-Hayden-Bush-1.jpg Hayden Bush pitches well in Greenville’s varsity baseball scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Ricky Heidrich makes a play at second for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_aa-Ricky-Heidrich-1.jpg Ricky Heidrich makes a play at second for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Seth Delk watches a foul ball sail out of play in spring scrimmage at FM. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_aaa-Seth-Delk-1.jpg Seth Delk watches a foul ball sail out of play in spring scrimmage at FM. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Warren Hartzell takes a turn at the plate in the team’s scrimmage with the Franklin Monroe Jets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_aaaaaWaren-Hartzell-b-1.jpg Greenville’s Warren Hartzell takes a turn at the plate in the team’s scrimmage with the Franklin Monroe Jets. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s AJ Shaffer drills a 2 run single in the Wave’s scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_AJ-Shaffer-1.jpg Greenville’s AJ Shaffer drills a 2 run single in the Wave’s scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Cameron Fletcher gets a hit for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Cameron-Fletcher-1.jpg Cameron Fletcher gets a hit for the Green Wave in early season scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville veteran varsity baseball coach, Eric Blumenstock heads to the dugout in the Wave’s scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Eric-Blumenstock-1.jpg Greenville veteran varsity baseball coach, Eric Blumenstock heads to the dugout in the Wave’s scrimmage at Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

