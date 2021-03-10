Greenville looks to strong pitching in 2021

PITSBURG – The Greenville varsity baseball team traveled to Franklin Monroe for an early season Tuesday night scrimmage.
“The kids played solid today,” Greenville veteran baseball coach and 2013 GWOC North Coach of the Year, Eric Blumenstock said. “Our pitching was very good limiting Franklin Monroe’s hits. “One of our strengths this year is our pitching staff – they looked really good today.”
Warm temperatures in the low 60’s greeted the Darke County teams with Franklin Monroe coach, Tyler Zimmerman taking on his former high school coach; Coach Blumenstock.
“It was great to come over here and play against Coach Zimmerman,” said Blumenstock. “Tyler played for me back in 2012 and was an outstanding player for the Green Wave. I am Proud to see him taking over the Franklin Monroe program. I am sure he is going to be successful for many years.”
The Green Wave enters the 2021 season with a young team while fielding a solid pitching staff.
“You build a program on pitching and we have a lot of it,” noted Blumenstock. “That’s what we are going to hang our hat on. We lost 10 seniors last year so we are looking for the incoming guys to step up.”
Blumenstock and assistant varsity coach, Chris Ward were pleased with the all-around performance of the team – pitching, hitting and fielding.
“The bats were looking good today which is a surprise this early in the year,” Blumenstock concluded. “We need to just keep working hard as we look to compete in the Miami Valley Conference (MVL) this season.”
Greenville 2021 Varsity Baseball Schedule;
3-15-21 Russia (SC) (A) 5 pm
3-19-21 Coldwater (SC) (H) 5 pm
3-22-21 Arcanum (SC) (A) 5 pm
3-27-21 Milton-Union (H) 3 pm
3-29-21 Troy (A) 5 pm
3-30-21 Troy (H) 5 pm
4-01-21 Fairborn (A) 5 pm
4-05-21 Fairborn (H) 5 pm
4-06-21 Butler (H) 5 pm
4-09-21 Butler (A) 5 pm
4-10-21 Minster (A) 11 am
4-10-21 Ft. Loramie @ Minster
4-12-21 Stebbins (A) 5 pm
4-13-21 Stebbins (H) 5 pm
4-16-21 Tippecanoe (H) 5 pm
4-17-21 Covington (H) 12 pm
4-19-21 Tippecanoe (A) 5 pm
4-20-21 Xenia (H) 5 pm
4-23-21 Xenia (A) 5 pm
4-24-21 Chaminade Julienne (H) 12 pm
4-26-21 Piqua (A) 5 pm
4-27-21 Piqua (H) 5 pm
4-29-21 National Trail (H) 5 pm
4-30-21 West Carrollton (H) 5 pm
5-03-21 West Carrollton (A) 5 pm
5-04-21 Sidney (A) 5 pm
5-07-21 Sidney (H) 5 pm
5-08-21 Lebanon (Day Air Field) 4 pm
5-10-21 Preble Shawnee (A) 5 pm
5-12-21 Springfield (A) 5 pm
